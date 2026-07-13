The UP T20 League's fourth season will run from Aug 14 to Sep 6, 2026. For the first time, the 34-match tournament will be hosted across two cities, Lucknow and Kanpur, with Lucknow hosting the opener and Kanpur hosting the final.

The UP T20 League (UPT20 Season 4) will be held from August 14 to September 6, 2026. The 24-day tournament will feature 34 matches, including 13 double-header matchdays and 8 single-header matchdays, the organisers announced on Sunday.

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For the first time in the league's history, UPT20 will be hosted across two cities. The opening phase of the tournament will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, where 22 matches will be held across 13 matchdays, according to a press release from UPCA. The second phase will shift to the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, which will host the remaining 12 matches over 11 matchdays. The opening ceremony and inaugural match of UPT20 Season 4 will be held in Lucknow, while Kanpur will host the final and closing ceremony, marking a grand finish to the tournament.

UPCA Council Approves Key Proposals

The Governing Council of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) met on Sunday and approved several key proposals related to the organisation of the fourth edition of the UPT20 League (UPT20 Season 4). On the occasion, UPCA expressed its sincere gratitude to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla for their continuous guidance, support, and commitment to the development of sports. "Thanks to their encouragement, UPT20 Season 4 will, for the first time, be hosted across two cities, Lucknow and Kanpur. This landmark decision aims to expand cricket across Uttar Pradesh, make better use of the state's sporting infrastructure, and bring the league closer to a larger fan base," said UPCA in a statement.

Tournament Operations and Player Auction

The Governing Council also held detailed discussions on the tournament schedule, venues, player auction, tournament operations, talent development, and other key aspects of the competition. The UPT20 Season 4 Mini Auction will be held on Friday, July 24, 2026, in Agra, with 45 player slots available across the league's six franchises. Further, the Governing Council approved the retention policy, player selection process, catchment area trials, support staff selection guidelines, and mini auction regulations, ensuring transparency, fairness, and high professional standards throughout the tournament. To continue promoting local talent, the catchment area model will remain in place, providing aspiring cricketers from different districts of Uttar Pradesh with greater opportunities to showcase their skills.

Suresh Raina Returns as Brand Ambassador

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina will continue as the Brand Ambassador of the UPT20 League. The league's popular official anthem, "Khiladi Yahan Banta Hai" (Champions Are Made Here), will also continue this season.

Prize Money and Incentives

To reward outstanding performances, the league has retained a total prize pool of Rs 3 crore. The champions will receive Rs 1 crore, the runners-up Rs 60 lakh, while other top-performing teams and players will also receive attractive cash awards.

'Har Boundary, Ek Nai Hariyali' Social Initiative

UPCA has also decided to combine sport with social responsibility through a special environmental campaign during UPT20 Season 4. Under the initiative titled "Har Boundary, Ek Nai Hariyali" (Every Boundary, A New Greenery), one tree will be planted in different districts of Uttar Pradesh for every four and every six hits during the tournament.

The initiative aims to connect the excitement of cricket with environmental conservation, contribute towards a greener Uttar Pradesh, and inspire young people and cricket fans to actively participate in protecting nature. Through this campaign, the UPT20 League seeks to become not only a celebration of cricket but also a platform for positive social change. (ANI)