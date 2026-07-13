Marc Marquez won the German MotoGP for a record 10th time at Sachsenring, reviving his 2026 title hopes. Starting from pole, he led from start to finish. Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez secured a double podium for the Trackhouse team.

Marc Marquez claimed a record-equalling 10th MotoGP victory at the Sachsenring on Sunday, capping a flawless weekend in Germany and dramatically reviving his 2026 MotoGP World Championship challenge.

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Starting from pole position, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider controlled the race from lights to flag to register the 102nd Grand Prix victory of his career, according to a press release. The reigning world champion collected the maximum 37 points from the weekend, vaulting to third in the riders' standings after trailing the championship leader by more than 100 points following the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

Trackhouse Stars Shine with Double Podium

Japanese rookie Ai Ogura continued his remarkable run of form by finishing second for the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team, securing his third consecutive Sunday podium. Teammate Raul Fernandez completed a memorable day for the American outfit by taking third, giving Trackhouse a second successive double podium finish.

Race Unfolds

Marquez made a perfect start from pole and held the lead into the opening corner ahead of brother Alex Marquez, while Ogura and Fernandez slotted into third and fourth respectively.

Drama for Ducati Rivals

The race soon witnessed major drama among the Ducati contenders. Fabio Di Giannantonio crashed out at Turn 10 in the early laps, ending his hopes of taking over the championship lead before the summer break. Alex Marquez then suffered a front-end crash at Turn 13 on lap nine while comfortably running second, leaving Marc Marquez with a comfortable advantage at the front.

From there, the six-time MotoGP champion steadily increased his lead and was never seriously threatened, eventually taking the chequered flag by over two seconds. Behind him, Ogura overtook teammate Fernandez late in the race to seal second place and move within 14 points of championship leader Jorge Martin.

Martin Holds Off Bagnaia to Retain Championship Lead

Pedro Acosta marked his return from carpal tunnel syndrome surgery with an impressive fourth-place finish, while Martin held off fellow Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia in a thrilling battle for fifth. Just 0.123 seconds separated the pair at the finish, allowing Martin to head into the summer break with a 14-point championship advantage over Ogura.

Fabio Quartararo finished seventh for Yamaha, ahead of Luca Marini, Enea Bastianini and Brad Binder, who completed the top 10.

Title Fight Resumes at Silverstone After Summer Break

Catch all the action from the MotoGP 2026 - British Grand Prix, as the thrilling title fight resumes after a three-week summer break at the legendary Silverstone Circuit, exclusively on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

Marquez's victory also saw him equal MotoGP legend Giacomo Agostini's record of 10 premier-class victories at a single circuit. The championship now heads into a three-week summer break before resuming at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Martin leads the standings, Ogura sits second, and a rejuvenated Marquez has firmly thrust himself back into title contention. (ANI)

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