Stephen Fleming's 17-year tenure as head coach of Chennai Super Kings has ended. The decision was mutual. Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL titles and two Champions League trophies, making them one of the most successful teams in IPL history.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Super Kings and Stephen Fleming have decided to mutually part ways, bringing to a close one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to an official statement from the franchise, the decision was reached with respect and gratitude, following a series of open and honest discussions between Fleming and the Super Kings management.

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Fleming joined Chennai Super Kings as a player in the IPL's inaugural year (2008) and took over as head coach from 2009. Over the next 17 years, the association built one of the most respected and consistent set-ups in franchise cricket. Fleming also served as the head coach for both the subsidiaries of Super Kings -- Joburg Super Kings (in the SA20) and the Texas Super Kings (in Major League Cricket).

A Legacy of Excellence

Under Fleming, CSK has won five IPL trophies as well as 2 Champions League Twenty20 tournaments. The team has entered the playoffs a record 12 times, while also being part of 10 IPL finals.

Tributes from Management

Rupa Gurunath, Owner, Chennai Super Kings, said, "Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence."

"On behalf of everyone at the Super Kings franchise, we extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment, passion, and leadership. While our journey together on the field comes to a close, he will always remain an integral part of the team's legacy," she added.

KS Viswanathan, Managing Director, Chennai Super Kings, said, "From the earliest days of this journey, Fleming helped define not just how we played, but what we wanted to be as a franchise. He built a culture rooted in consistency, humility, and putting the team first. His ability to understand people and bring out the best from individuals across the team has been one of his greatest strengths."

"His influence extends far beyond the boundary, and we are proud to have shared this remarkable journey together," he added.

Stephen Fleming's Farewell

Stephen Fleming said, "Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved."

"Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come," he added.

CSK's Recent Performance

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fifth IPL title in 2023. However, their performance declined significantly in the subsequent seasons. In 2024, they finished fifth on the points table, followed by a last-place finish in 2025 and an eighth-place finish in the 2026 season. (ANI)