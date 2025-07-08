Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon 2025 run is in doubt after he injured his right elbow in the fourth round. Though he advanced via walkover, concerns loom over his fitness as his fall raised questions about his availability for the quarterfinal.

The World No.1 and Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner’s further participation in the ongoing Wimbledon 2025 cast a major doubt after he injured his right elbow during the fourth clash against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on Monday, July 7.

Sinner received a walkover in the fourth round after Grigor Dimitrov was forced to retire hurt due to a serious injury beneath his right arm, which prevented him from further playing the match. The Italian was trailing in the first two sets and tied 2-2 in the third set when Dimitrov suffered an injury after hitting an ace, and the Bulgarian took a medical timeout to assess the severity of his injury.

After retiring to the court, the Bulgarian shook hands in tears with Jannik Sinner as he decided to withdraw from the match and gave a walkover to the Italian star, who advanced to his fourth quarterfinal at Wimbledon.

Jannik Sinner's injury concern

Though Grigor Dimitrov’s serious injury beneath his right arm, which forced him to retire from the match, caught the attention of spectators and fans, similar concern surrounded Jannik Sinner, who fell on his right elbow during his routine slide to the ground.

Sinner had a fall on his right elbow to the ground while returning the backhand shot to Grigor Dimitrov during the opening game of the fourth round. The Italian took a medical timeout to receive treatment for his injured right below. The injury has severely impacted his match, as he lost the first two sets of the pre-quarterfinal match.

The Italian tennis star looked visibly uncomfortable while receiving the treatment.

Scroll to load tweet…

After receiving the treatment, Jannik Sinner continued to play the match but was unable to get into his rhythm because of the injury. However, the Italian managed to escape from the jaws of defeat after Dimitrov’s unfortunate mid-match withdrawal, which handed Sinner a walkover and a place in the quarterfinal.

MRI needed to assess the severity of injury

Speaking at the press conference after the fourth round, Jannik Sinner was asked about his injury and to which he stated it was an ‘unfortunate’ fall and felt the pain during the serve and volley. He will undergo an MRI scan to check the seriousness of the injury and will adjust his game.

“It was an unfortunate fall – I checked the video and it didn't seem a tough one, but I still felt it a lot during serve and forehands especially," the World No.1 said.

“Tomorrow we are going to check with an MRI [scan] to see if there's something serious, and then we will try to adjust it,

“It happened very early in the match, in the first game. It was quite an unfortunate fall," he added.

Will Sinner feature in the quarterfinal clash?

The report of the MRI scan has not been revealed yet, leaving Sinner's participation in the quarterfinal clash hanging in the balance. However, Sinner, as per his statement, did not mention withdrawing from the tournament, indicating that he is likely to assess his physical condition before making a final decision on whether to compete in the Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinal clash.

Jannik Sinner has reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the fourth time in his career and the second on the trot. His best appearance at the Championships was in the semifinal, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Scroll to load tweet…

Sinner is aiming for his maiden Wimbledon title and the fourth Grand Slam triumph after winning the Australian Open twice on the trot in 2024 and 2025, and the US Open in 2024.

After missing out on the chance of winning the French Open this year, losing to Carlos Alcaraz despite leading by two sets, Sinner will be determined to make a strong comeback at Wimbledon and add the coveted grass-court major to his Grand Slam tally.

Jannik Sinner will face American tennis sensation Ben Shelton in the quarterfinal on Wednesday, July 9.