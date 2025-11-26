India suffered their third Test series defeat under Gambhir as South Africa handed a 0-2 drubbing after whitewashes vs NZ and losses in Australia. Gambhir’s red-ball reign now faces tough questions.

Sixteen months into Gautam Gambhir’s stint as India’s head coach, the romance is wearing thin. What began with loud optimism — a former World Cup hero steering a new era in red-ball cricket — has now turned into a trail of bruises. India have slipped, stumbled, and crashed to their third Test series defeat under Gambhir, a sobering 0-2 humiliation delivered by South Africa in Guwahati.

His Test ledger now reads: 19 matches — 7 wins, 10 defeats, 2 draws — win percentage: 36.82. Only Duncan Fletcher, with 33.33%, has a lower success rate among modern India coaches.

The uncomfortable truth? India no longer look like the India of old.

The New Zealand Nightmare — A Whitewash at Home

0-3 in India. Words that still sound improbable. Yet the Kiwis arrived, assessed the conditions better than the hosts, and exposed technical and mental fragilities in ways rarely seen on Indian soil.

Bengaluru: NZ Beat India by 8 Wickets

India suffered their first home Test defeat to New Zealand in 36 years — an eight-wicket drubbing made worse by being bowled out for just 46 in seamer-friendly conditions. It was their lowest Test total at home, adding to the humiliation.

Pune: NZ Beat India by 113 Runs

This time, New Zealand’s spinners took charge. Mitchell Santner, with strong support from Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips, claimed 13 wickets in the second Test, dismantling India and sealing the result.

Mumbai: NZ beat India by 25 runs

Ashwin and Jadeja combined for eight wickets to bowl New Zealand out for 174, leaving India a target of 147 to avoid a home whitewash. But despite Rishabh Pant’s brisk 64, India collapsed for 121, with Patel (6/57) and Phillips (3/42) sealing the defeat.

This was the first big alarm bell.

Australia Series — Spirit Drained Away

If New Zealand dented India’s aura at home, Australia quietly dismantled their confidence abroad.

Adelaide: Australia Beat India by 10 Wickets

India’s joy from a 295-run win in Perth evaporated in the Adelaide Day-Night Test. Mitchell Starc’s 6/48 and Travis Head’s 140 put Australia firmly ahead, before Pat Cummins’ 5/57 bundled India out again, leaving a target of just 19, which the hosts chased down with ease.

Melbourne: Australia Beat India by 184 runs

India arrived in Melbourne saved by rain in Brisbane and without Ashwin, who retired after the third Test. Steve Smith’s 140 set up a near 500 total for Australia. Despite debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy’s gritty hundred, the hosts secured a lead of over 100. Chasing 340, India managed only 155, with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 84 off 208 the lone resistance.

Sydney: Australia beat India by 6 wickets

The chance to level the series evaporated against Scott Boland’s relentless 4/31 & 6/45. Chasing 162, Australia eased home after a brief stutter.

India’s backbone in Test cricket — resilience, patience, belief — suddenly looked brittle.

South Africa Series — A New Low

Just when fans hoped the chaos would recede, South Africa arrived to rub salt into fresh wounds.

Kolkata: SA Beat India by 30 runs

For the second time in a year, India’s batters fell apart against visiting spin. Simon Harmer, with support from Marco Jansen, claimed an eight-wicket match haul as the hosts failed to chase 124 on a mud-like Kolkata pitch, getting bowled out for just 93.

Guwahati: SA Beat India by 408 runs

India suffered their heaviest Test defeat at the country’s newest venue as Marco Jansen’s fiery 6/48 on a subcontinental pitch left the hosts rattled. With a massive 288-run lead, South Africa set a target of 549, and India offered little resistance — bowled out for 140 with Harmer taking 6/37.

Where Does Gambhir Go From Here?

The conversations have begun:

Is this a temporary slump or a deeper decay?

Has India lost its red-ball identity?

Are selections and strategies aligning with conditions and team strengths?

Fans who once adored Gambhir’s fearlessness now question whether his leadership has direction.

Because while defeats happen, what hurts most is the absence of a fight — something Indian Test cricket was once synonymous with.