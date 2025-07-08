Grigor Dimitrov retired due to injury during his Wimbledon match against Jannik Sinner, handing Sinner the win. Despite being two sets down, Sinner expressed sympathy for Dimitrov, acknowledging his hard work and injury struggles.

The World No.1 and Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner expressed his reluctance to take the victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who was forced to retire from the fourth-round match of the men’s singles at Wimbledon 2025 on Monday, July 7.

Grigor Dimitrov had to withdraw from the fourth-round match after he suffered a serious injury below his right arm. The Bulgarian tennis star displayed his masterclass against Jannik Sinner, winning the first two sets, and was on the verge of one of the biggest upsets in the history of Wimbledon.

In the third set, Grigor Dimitrov hit an ace to tie 2-2 with Jannik Sinner before he went down by holding his muscle beneath his right arm. The 34-year-old took a medical timeout to assess the severity of the injury. After returning to the court, the Bulgarian shook hands with Sinner as he decided to retire from the match due to the excruciating pain and gave a walkover to the Italian star, who advanced to his fourth quarterfinal at Wimbledon.

‘Don't take this as a win at all’

After receiving a walkover to the quarterfinal despite being two sets down, Jannik Sinner stated that he does not wish to take a win against Grigor Dimitrov, as it was an ‘unfortunate’ moment for the Bulgarian.

“I don't take this as a win at all. This is just an unfortunate moment for all of us to witness,” the World No.1.

“He has struggled in the last Grand Slams with injuries a lot, so seeing him again with this injury is very tough,” he added.

Grigor Dimitrov is no stranger to injuries throughout his career thus far. In the previous edition of Wimbledon, the Bulgarian tennis star injured his knee during the first set of his fourth-round clash against Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Dimitrov also withdrew from the US Open last year, the Australian Open, and Roland Garros this year due to recurring physical issues.

His recent exit from Wimbledon 2025 is yet another painful chapter in a career that has been frequently disrupted by injuries.

Sinner hails Dimitrov as ‘one of the hardest working players’

Further speaking about Grigor Dimitrov, Jannik Sinner hailed the Bulgarian tennis star as one of the hardest-working players on the ATP and ended his Wimbledon 2025 campaign as ‘unfortunate’. The Italian wished Dimitrov the best.

“We all saw by his reaction how much he cares about the sport. He is one of the hardest-working players on tour, and it is very unfortunate." Sinner said.

“This is not the end we wanted to see, and it's very sad. We all wish him only the best," he added.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner will take American tennis sensation Ben Shelton in the quarterfinal on Wednesday, July 9. Shelton entered his first Wimbledon quarterfinal by defeating Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in four sets in the fourth round clash.

Sinner and Shelton have locked horns six times in their career, with the Italian leading 5-1 over the American. The most recent face off between two was in the 2019 Australian Open semifinal, where Jannik Sinner defeated Ben Shelton in three straight sets.