Image Credit : ANI

Team India suffered a humiliating Test series whitewash at the hands of South Africa following a defeat in the second and final match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, November 26. After losing the Kolkata Test by 30 runs, India were handed a massive 408-run loss in the Guwahati Test, marking the second home Test series whitewash under coach Gautam Gambhir.

With a 549-run target set by South Africa, Team India succumbed to pressure as they were folded for just 140 on the final day of the Guwahati Test, highlighting their batting frailties and inability to handle South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack, especially the spin duo led by Simon Harmer. Ravindra Jadeja was the top scorer with 54 off 87 balls, while the rest of the Indian batters failed to deliver in the second innings.

As India recorded their second Test series whitewash at home in the last one year, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the humiliating series loss.