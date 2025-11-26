Faf Du Plessis has been crucial for Vista Riders in the Abu Dhabi T10, leading them to second on the table. He discussed the importance of momentum, playing with S Sreesanth, and revealed the secrets to his elite fitness at 37.

South African legend Faf Du Plessis has been a key contributor to the Vista Riders' success in their first-ever season in the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10. At the time of writing, they are second in the points table, having won three of their four games, including consecutive wins in their last two matches.

Building Momentum in T10

Speaking about their recent results and in cricket's fastest format, Faf stated, as quoted by the release, "Every match in the Abu Dhabi T10 is extremely intense, so it's always nice to win two in a row. When you get a couple of wins together, it helps us build and keep that momentum that is so crucial in this format. Obviously, there are a lot of teams in this competition, so it's not easy to make the knockout stages, but we are looking to go far in the tournament."

'Great to be on the same team as Sreesanth'

Du Plessis also expressed his joy at sharing the pitch with veteran Indian fast bowler, S Sreesanth, and recalled, "I remember Sreesanth swinging the bat in the air in South Africa against Andre Nel a few years ago, but now it feels great to be on the same team as him. He has always been an incredibly passionate player. He can swing the ball beautifully, and when there's a bit of swing in the air, he can really help us in the crucial phases of the game."

Holistic Approach to Fitness and Performance

Du Plessis scored his first half-century this season against the Northern Warriors on November 23. Batting at a remarkable strike rate of 212, the South African icon helped his team to a convincing victory, chasing the total of 116 with four balls to spare.

Speaking about his elite fitness in the latter stages of his career, the 37-year-old said, "I think it is very important to be consistent in putting effort into all areas. I treat training outside of cricket with the same commitment as I do my batting practice. I train four to five times a week at the gym and pay close attention to my diet and nutrition. I also place strong emphasis on recovery, including quality sleep, ice baths, and saunas. Overall, I have a holistic approach."

Faf Du Plessis and the Vista Riders will be keen to extend their winning streak and make a strong push for the playoffs as they take on sixth-place Ajman Titans at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)