Stefanos Tsitsipas said he considered retiring in 2025 after severe back pain worsened following the US Open. After medical treatment and a pain-free off-season, the former world No.3 is set to begin his 2026 comeback at the United Cup.

Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed on Thursday that he seriously considered retiring from tennis during the 2025 season as he struggled with severe back pain.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The former world number three, now ranked 36th after playing just two Davis Cup matches since his second-round exit at the US Open, said his ongoing medical treatment appears to be paying off.

“I’m most excited to see how my actual training responds with regard to my back,” the 27-year-old said as he prepares to open his 2026 campaign for Greece at the mixed-teams United Cup in Perth, Australia.

“My biggest concern was whether I could finish a match,” added the 2023 Australian Open finalist, who said the injury haunted him “for the last six or eight months.”

“I would ask, ‘Can I play another match without pain?’”

‘I Could Not Walk for Two Days’

Tsitsipas said the situation worsened after his US Open loss to Germany’s Daniel Altmaier.

“I got really scared after the US Open loss. I could not walk for two days. That’s when you reconsider the future of your career.”

After multiple medical consultations, Tsitsipas said he is now satisfied with his current care plan.

“My biggest win for 2026 would be to not have to worry about finishing matches,” he said, adding that he completed five weeks of off-season training without pain.

“It gives great feedback knowing you had a pre-season without pain. I hope it stays that way. I want to deliver in 2026 and at the United Cup.”

“I put in the work. The most important thing is full belief that I can come back to where I was. I will try everything to do that.”

Tsitsipas Reunites with Greece in United Nations Cup

Greece have been regular participants in the four-year history of the United Cup, played in Perth and Sydney. Tsitsipas will be joined by fellow comeback hopeful Maria Sakkari, also a former world number three.

“We are here again with a good team and great spirit. We are prepared for war — we are Greek. We’re going big,” Tsitsipas said.

Greece are grouped alongside Naomi Osaka’s Japan and Emma Raducanu-led Britain.