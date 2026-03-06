Jamie Maclaren scored four sensational goals to power Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a 5-1 thrashing of Odisha FC in the ISL. The win marks the Mariners' fourth consecutive victory, keeping them at the top of the league table with 12 points.

A sensational four-goal performance from Jamie Maclaren powered Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a commanding 5-1 victory over Odisha FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday.

The Mariners registered their fourth consecutive victory to remain on top of the standings with 12 points, while Odisha FC remain ninth with two points. Maclaren was adjudged the Player of the Match after contributing to three goals in the opening half and finishing with four on the night, as per a press release.

Mohun Bagan head coach Sergio Lobera made four changes to his starting XI, bringing in captain Subhasish Bose and Mehtab Singh in defence, Liston Colaco in midfield and Australian Dimitri Petratos in attack. Odisha FC head coach T.G. Purushothaman made a solitary change in defence, introducing Saurabh Bhanwala in place of Saviour Gama.

Maclaren's First-Half Hat-Trick Dominates Odisha

Odisha threatened early from a set-piece in the third minute when centre back Rohit Kumar rose to meet Lalthathanga Khawlhring's corner but headed over from close range. Mohun Bagan responded immediately, with Liston Colaco firing just over from distance before Abhishek Singh tested Amrinder Singh with a long-range effort in the 11th minute.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 14th minute with a well-worked move. Dimitri Petratos played a clever backheel to left back Subhasish on the left flank, and the captain delivered a precise cross into the box where Jamie Maclaren rose unmarked to guide a header into the net and give Mohun Bagan a 1-0 lead.

Maclaren nearly doubled the advantage in the 19th minute but saw his effort comfortably gathered by Amrinder Singh. However, the Australian striker made no mistake five minutes later. Petratos switched play to Colaco on the right, who picked out Maclaren in the centre of the box. The forward had ample space to slot a composed right-footed finish past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 in the 24th minute.

The Mariners continued to press and nearly added another when Maclaren's effort from close range was blocked after being set up by Jason Cummings. The third goal arrived in the 42nd minute through centre-back Alberto Rodriguez, whose low left-footed strike from distance beat Odisha's goalkeeper Amrinder Singh and rolled into the far corner.

Odisha responded immediately against the run of play. Just a minute later, Thoiba Singh launched a long ball into the Mohun Bagan penalty area, where Rahim Ali controlled it calmly to beat Mariners keeper Vishal Kaith before slotting into the empty net to reduce the deficit to 3-1.

Mohun Bagan restored their three-goal cushion in stoppage time of the first half. Colaco broke down the right and delivered a dangerous ball across goal, allowing Maclaren to tap in from close range and complete his hat-trick as the hosts carried a commanding 4-1 lead into the interval.

Mohun Bagan Seal Comprehensive Win in Second Half

The second half began at a lively tempo with both sides searching for further goals. Colaco came close in the 53rd minute, his effort drifting narrowly wide after being set up by Cummings. At the other end, Isak Vanlalruatfela attempted a strike from the left side of the box but missed the target.

Mohun Bagan continued to threaten from attacking positions, with Petratos firing just wide from the right side of the box in the 66th minute following a corner. Despite sustained pressure from the hosts, Odisha's defence, marshalled by Amrinder Singh, managed to deny further opportunities for a long spell.

Odisha nearly pulled another goal back late in the game, but Kaith produced a strong save in the 87th minute to keep the visitors at bay. The Mariners added their fifth a minute later. Substitute Manvir Singh launched a long ball from midfield, which Maclaren collected near the edge of the penalty area before calmly finishing past Amrinder Singh to seal his fourth goal of the night and make it 5-1 in the 88th minute.

Kaith made a series of saves in the closing stages to ensure the scoreline remained unchanged, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a comprehensive 5-1 victory at the final whistle. (ANI)