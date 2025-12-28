The 2025 tennis season signalled the end of the Big Three era, with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner emerging as the sport’s new twin kings. Their rivalry shaped Grand Slam finals, as Alcaraz finished year-end No.1 and Sinner won the ATP Finals.

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who are often known as the "big three" in the tennis world, dominated the Tennis world for many years. Now it looks like the baton has been passed with "new twin kings" Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, dominating the tennis world this year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The last 12 months of the ATP tour have felt like a travelling duel between the two men, Alcaraz and Sinner. The duo faced each other in six Grand Slam finals this year, with Alcaraz winning four and Sinner clinching victories twice

Sinner and Alcaraz Dominated the ATP Rankings

According to ATP rankings, Carlos finished this year at the top in the men's singles rankings with 12,050 official points to his name. Sinner, who is 24 years old, is placed second with 11,500 points to his name.

At 22, the Spaniard Alcaraz now holds two French Open (Roland Garros) crowns (2024, 2025), two Wimbledon Championships (2023, 2024), and two US Open titles (2022, 2025).



The 2025 Calendar year saw Sinner clinching two Slams: the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and Alcaraz countered with Roland Garros and the US Open, solidifying his place among the era's elite. Additionally, the Italian star Sinner won the Nitto ATP Finals to end his 2025 tour on a high note.





The rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz started when both faced each other at the ATP Masters 1000 Rome Finals. The Spaniard dominated the match and clinched the title with a commanding 7-6(5), 6-1.

Alcaraz vs Sinner Wimbledon Final Thriller

The duo then faced each other in the prized Wimbledon 2025 final event, where Sinner defeated Alcaraz. The results 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) were deceptively close but dominant in their texture, with Alcaraz showcasing his fighting spirit. It was also Sinner's maiden Wimbledon title.

The rivalry heated up at the ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati, where Alcaraz defeated Sinner in the final due to Sinner's retirement, who retired due to illness after the Spaniard was leading the first set 5-0.

Alcaraz Avenges Wimbledon Final Defeat to Sinner at the US Open

The US Open 2025 final between these two felt like the season's climax. The 22-year-old defeated the Italian star in a hard-fought four-set game -- 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 - that helped Alcaraz clinch his sixth major title and second at the US Open.

The 2025 season ended with Sinner defeating his arch-rival Alcaraz in the championship match of the Nitto ATP Finals. With the 2025 season of Tennis ended, the battle for the year-end number one was won by Alcaraz, with Sinner taking second place.

What makes this rivalry unique is that Carlos brings the fire, the highlights, and the impossible shots. Jannik brings the ice, the rhythm, and the relentless depth.

The Year That Made Alcaraz vs Sinner Rivalry Reignited

In 2025, both proved that these two opposing forces can coexist. They didn't just share the stage; they fought hard and pushed each other to their limits, which the fans loved. With Alcaraz taking the number one spot, Sinner took the final trophy and had a last laugh in this rivalry this year.

Looking back, 2025 wasn't just about titles, it was the year Alcaraz and Sinner buried the transition talk across the tennis world and built an empire of their own, creating a new legacy after the big three of tennis - Nadal, Roger and Novak.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)