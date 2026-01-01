World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka wants a rematch with Nick Kyrgios after losing their 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition in Dubai. Unhappy with the modified rules, she wants a full court and two serves next time, backing exhibition tennis ahead of Brisbane.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday said she wants a rematch of her much-talked-about “Battle of the Sexes” showdown with Nick Kyrgios so she can seek revenge.

Australia’s Kyrgios defeated the Belarusian 6-3, 6-3 in a highly publicised exhibition match in Dubai last Sunday. The contest, played under modified rules, divided opinion among fans. Sabalenka’s side of the court was reduced by nine percent to limit Kyrgios’ power and speed advantage, while both players were restricted to just one serve.

“I think I would definitely do it again,” Sabalenka said ahead of the Brisbane International, her season-opening tournament as she builds up to the Australian Open starting January 18. “I love revenge and I don’t like to leave it the way it is.”

Sabalenka Unhappy with the Format

While keen for a rematch, Sabalenka said she would prefer a different format next time, including a full-sized court and two serves. “I think for the next match we will come up with a different format,” she said. “Before the match, I didn’t realise I would have to adjust and it was a bit tricky for me. I would keep the full court and take two serves. That would even our level a lot more.”

Reflecting on the experience, Sabalenka added that the match helped her understand Kyrgios’ game better. “I always say that when you are losing, you are learning, and I learned a lot about his game. I would do it again. I need revenge.”

The contest bore little resemblance to the iconic 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, which carried far greater significance. That encounter came at a time when the women’s professional tour, founded by King, was fighting for recognition and equal prize money. King defeated the 55-year-old Riggs 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in Houston, marking a landmark moment in tennis history.

Sabalenka on ‘Money Grab’ Criticism Against Her and Kyrgios

The Sabalenka-Kyrgios match faced criticism, with some branding it a “money grab” and others saying it did little to advance the women’s game. However, Sabalenka defended exhibition tennis, saying such events help keep the sport engaging.

“I think it’s really important for tennis to keep it interesting, keep it fresh, keep it new, keep it fun,” she said.

Despite Kyrgios’ limited recent appearances and his low ranking of 671, Sabalenka said she was proud of her performance. “I am happy that I was able to challenge him, make him work, and make him physically and mentally tired,” she said. “I felt really excited to see a man getting tired and going for his full game. It was a really cool experience.”

The Brisbane International begins on Sunday, with Sabalenka aiming for a third Australian Open title after lifting the trophy in 2023 and 2024. She was beaten in last year’s Melbourne Park final by Madison Keys.