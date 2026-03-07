England Women's cricket team has relocated its preparatory tour from Abu Dhabi to South Africa due to security concerns. 30 players will participate in a five-match intra-squad series in Pretoria as part of their training for the T20 World Cup.

England Women's cricket team will travel to South Africa for a training camp after their planned preparatory tour to Abu Dhabi was cancelled due to the security situation in the Middle-East region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Intra-Squad Series Details

A group of 30 players will assemble in Pretoria, where they will be divided into two squads for a five-match intra-squad series scheduled between March 10 and March 27. The squads have been named Team Brittin and Team Heyhoe-Flint in honour of former England cricketers Jan Brittin and Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, both of whom lifted the Women's World Cup on home soil, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Leadership and Objectives

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead Team Brittin, which will be coached by England Women assistant coach Jon Lewis. Vice-captain Charlie Dean will captain Team Heyhoe-Flint, coached by assistant coach Luke Williams. Head coach Charlotte Edwards will work with both teams during the camp and said the series will be a crucial opportunity for players to impress selectors ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which England will host later this year.

New Talent in the Squad

Eight members of the touring group are yet to make their senior debut for England. Among them is 19-year-old opener Davina Perrin, who gained attention after scoring a rapid 43-ball century for Northern Superchargers during last year's The Hundred. Young left-arm spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman, who impressed in the same tournament with an economy rate of 5.75 and 11 wickets, has also been included. Former England Under-19 captain Grace Scrivens is part of the squad alongside Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts and Jodi Grewcock. Lancashire captain Ellie Threlkeld and wicketkeeper-batter Rhianna Southby have also been selected.

Injury Update

However, leg-spinner Sarah Glenn has been ruled out of the camp after fracturing a finger during training in February.

Road to the T20 World Cup

The upcoming camp will be England's second stint in South Africa this year, following earlier skills-based training trips to Oman in January and Stellenbosch last month. According to Edwards, the Pretoria series is designed to add a stronger competitive element to the team's preparations ahead of a busy international season.

Upcoming International Fixtures

England are scheduled to host New Zealand and India in white-ball series before the Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held from June 12 to July 5. The team will also play India in a historic women's Test match at Lord's later in the season.

Full Squad Lists

Team Heyhoe Flint

Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean (capt), Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Dani Gibson, Jodi Grewcock, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens, Alexa Stonehouse, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Team Brittin

Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Freya Kemp, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Paige Scholfield, Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), Linsey Smith, Rhianna Southby, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong. (ANI)