    'Get well soon Sascha': Fans wish Zverev speedy recovery after French Open heartbreak

    Alexander Zverev withdrew from his French Open semi-final clash against Rafael Nadal after suffering an ankle injury.

    Paris, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

    Tennis fans witnessed heartbreaking scenes at the Roland Garros when Alexander Zverev was forced to retire from his semi-final clash against Rafael Nadal after suffering a painful ankle injury on Friday at the French Open 2022.

    Under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier, one of the season's matches was cut short when the German had to leave the court in a wheelchair after he turned his right ankle when tracking down a Nadal forehand deep behind the baseline.

    Because of Zverev's injury, Spanish ace Rafael Nadal advanced to his 14th French Open final after the German withdrew, leaving the game incomplete at 7-6(8), 6-6 in the second set.

    The 13-time Roland Garros champion, who is celebrating his 36th birthday, rallied from a breakdown in the first set as he found greater depth and weight on his groundstrokes. Nadal saved four set points in the tie-break, battling back from 2/6 to clinch a mammoth first set after one hour and 31 minutes.

    In the second set, Nadal rallied from 3-5 to force what would have been another tie-break. However, devastating for Zverev and the crowds, the German suffered an injury to his ankle in the last point of the 11th game. The 25-year-old German returned to court on crutches, where he hugged the Spaniard before receiving a standing ovation.

    Also read: French Open 2022: Nadal into finals; predicts Zverev's Grand Slam future

    Following this, the Spaniard wished Zverev a speedy recovery and also lauded the German's skill, stating he would go on to win several Grand Slams in his career.

    "Very tough. Very sad for him. He was playing an unbelievable tournament. He's a good colleague on tour. I know how much he is fighting to win a Grand Slam. He was very unlucky. He's going to win not one but much more than one. Wish him all the best," said Nadal, who will face either Casper Ruud or Marin Cilic in the final on Sunday.

    "It was a super tough match... over three hours. We didn't even finish the second set. He's one of the biggest challengers on tour, and it is difficult to say a lot of things now in this situation. All the best to him," Nadal added.

    However, the French Open 2022 finalist expressed that he was pleased to be in the finals one more time, which is a 'dream come true without a doubt'. The fifth seed aims to capture his 14th Roland Garros crown and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title this weekend at the clay-court major. If Nadal overcomes Casper Ruud or Marin Cilic in the final on Sunday, he will eclipse countryman Andres Gimeno and become the oldest champion in tournament history.

    Meanwhile, Zverev fans took to Twitter to wish the German a speedy recovery. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
