Djokovic reveals plans to return to Australia; admits to 'selfish' Covid act

World No.1 men's tennis star Novak Djokovic has expressed his wish to return to Australia and admitted being 'selfish' for having attended a photo shoot in December 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19.

In an interview with Serbian national TV RTS, the 34-year-old insisted on having a great connection with Australia despite all the drama that transpired earlier this year.

In January, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was deported from Australia after the government cancelled his visa over his vaccination status, forcing the Serbian to miss the Australian Open 2022.

"I want to come back to Australia in the future and to play on Rod Laver Arena again. A lot of professional and personal beautiful things happened to me there. Despite all this, I have a great connection with Australia," Djokovic said.

Ahead of this year's Australian Open, Djokovic had obtained the necessary medical exemption to enter the country to participate in the first Grand Slam of the year as he had recovered from Covid-19 in December 2021. However, despite two successful court challenges, Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, had personally cancelled the 34-year-old's visa on the grounds that his presence could incite 'civil unrest' and encourage anti-vaccine sentiment.

Djokovic, however, also has admitted that his act of attending an interview and photoshoot with French newspaper L'Equipe despite testing positive for Covid-19 in December last year was 'selfish'.

"I admit that it was selfish what I've done by attending the interview with L'Equipe. My mistake, which I own. I understand that not all people will forgive me, and I understand the critics," World No.1 remarked.

Meanwhile, Djokovic also stated that he did not regret his controversial attempt to participate in the Australian Open 2022. "I don't regret it. I don't know if things would have been different if I hadn't posted that," the Serb stated.

Djokovic's rival Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open 2022, registering a record 21 Grand Slam titles - the most of any competitor. In his interview with RTS, the 20-time grand slam winner added that had he participated in this year's Australian Open, he probably stood a chance to make history.

"Out of respect to Rafael Nadal, who won and to all the players, I don't dare to say that I would've won, but I think I had a good chance," Djokovic said.

The 34-year-old also expressed he was surprised to receive support from Australia's Nick Kyrgios, who had previously criticised Djokovic's attitude toward the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Kyrgios surprised me pleasantly. I received a lot of messages privately from some of the players, but they didn't want to speak publicly. I understand it; the situation was complicated," the Serbian stated.

Djokovic's interview to RTS came just days after he sparked a frenzy, having told the BBC that he would rather miss out on future trophies than be forced to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

In an exclusive interview with BBC, Djokovic was asked if he would sacrifice taking part in future competitions like the French Open and Wimbledon over his stance on the vaccine. In response, the Serb said, "Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay."

Explaining his objections to getting the jab, Djokovic told RTS, "As an elite athlete, I want to triple check everything that enters my body. If something changes for 0.5 per cent in my body, I feel it. I am just cautious before making any decisions. I will live with the consequences."

World No.1 is currently in Dubai to participate in the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships. He can compete in a tournament as the UAE does not mandate visitors to be vaccinated. It will be the first tournament Djokovic has competed in since his visa cancellation and deportation from Australia.