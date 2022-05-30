Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2022: Will fight until the end, guarantees Nadal ahead of Djokovic quarter-final clash

    Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will meet for the 10th time at Roland Garros and 59th time overall in a rivalry stretching back to 2006.

    Paris, First Published May 30, 2022, 12:54 AM IST

    13-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal has guaranteed to give his best when he takes on World No.1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic in the French Open quarter-finals at the Roland Garros on Tuesday.

    The Spanish ace defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-set fourth-round epic and eventually registered a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory in a match that lasted four hours 21 minutes. It was only the third time in Nadal's 17-year, 111-match career in Paris that he had been stretched to five sets.

    Nadal and Djokovic will meet for the 10th time at Roland Garros and 59th time overall in a rivalry stretching back to 2006.

    Also read: French Open 2022: It's Djokovic vs Nadal for the 59th time; fans await blockbuster quarter-final

    "Of course, we know each other well. We have a lot of history together. He came here after winning Rome. For me, it was not an ideal situation to arrive here," the 35-year-old said in his on-court interview following an epic battle against the young Canadian.

    "But, here we are. We are in Roland Garros. It is my favourite place without a doubt, and the only thing I can tell you is that I will be focused and try my best. I don't know what will happen, but the only thing I can guarantee is I am going to fight until the end; so many thanks," Nadal added.

    Earlier in the day, Djokovic showed glimpses of his brilliant best to demolish Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-1 6-3 6-3 and book his 13th straight French Open quarter-finals berth.

    While Nadal will be hoping to clinch his 14th French Open crown and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam win, Djokovic will hope to equal the Spaniard's 21-major record and retain his World No. ATP Ranking.

    If Djokovic wins the title, he will stay in the top spot on June 6. On June 13, if Djokovic earns the crown and Daniil Medvedev does not make the final, the 35-year-old will extend his stay at World No. 1.

    Also read: French Open 2022: Zidane, a Nadal fan, believes Alcaraz will eventually take over

    Last Updated May 30, 2022, 1:49 AM IST
