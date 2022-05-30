Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2022: Rune stuns Tsitsipas to create history in Paris; fans applaud teenager

    Holger Rune became the first Danish man to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday when he shocked World No. 4 and 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

    tennis French Open 2022 Holger Rune stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas to create history in Paris fans applaud teenager snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published May 30, 2022, 9:27 PM IST

    19-year-old Holger Rune became the first man from Denmark to reach the French Open quarter-final on Monday after shocking World No.4 and last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. The teenager swept to a memorable 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory on the back of 54 winners and will face Norway's eighth seed Casper Ruud for a place in the semi-finals. 

    The last Danish man to reach the last eight in any Grand Slam was Jan Leschly at the 1967 US Championships. By joining the 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals, it is the first time two teenagers had reached this stage at a major since 1994 when Hendrik Dreekmann and Andrei Medvedev advanced to the quarter-finals in the French capital.

    "I was very nervous, and I knew that if I went away from my tactics, I would lose. I told myself just to stick to the plan, and that gave me a confidence boost. It's so great to still be here. My plan was to be aggressive because Stefanos could attack the short balls. I needed to take time off him," Rune said after the clash.

    Also read: Will clash against Djokovic be Nadal's last outing at Roland Garros? King of Clay responds

    Despite being seeded to make the semi-finals, Tsitsipas had endured a testing tournament at the Roland Garros this year, coming back from two sets to love behind to defeat Lorenzo Musetti in the first round. The Greek then required four sets and four hours to see off Czech qualifier and 134th-ranked Zdenek Kolar in round two.

    Tsitsipas fans were heartbroken to see the Greek getting knocked out in the last-16 round, with some tennis fans calling this a major upset. Meanwhile, enthusiasts also lauded the 'great Dane' Rune for this dream run in Paris. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated May 30, 2022, 9:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Jos Buttler dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit WATCH-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit (WATCH)

    Heartbreaking Indian sporting fraternity mourns Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Waala's death snt

    'Heartbreaking': Indian sporting fraternity mourns Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Waala's death

    NBA 2022 Playoffs, National Basketball Association: Jimmy Butler says he wasn't good enough-krn

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Jimmy Butler says he wasn't "good enough"

    Formula 1 F1 Monaco GP 2022: Brilliant Sergio Perez to effortful Carlos Sainz Jr - Ranking the top racing moments-ayh

    F1 Monaco GP 2022: Brilliant Perez to effortful Sainz - Ranking the top racing moments

    NBA 2022 Playoffs, National Basketball Association: Jayson Tatum wins Larry Bird Award-krn

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Jayson Tatum wins Larry Bird Award

    Recent Stories

    Gandii Baat to 365 Days to Sex Life, 9 adult web series you can't watch with your parents RBA

    Gandii Baat to 365 Days to Sex/Life, 9 adult web series you can't watch with your parents

    Who is Satyendar Jain, the close aide of Arvind Keriwal whom ED arrested?

    Who is Satyendar Jain, the close aide of Arvind Kejriwal whom ED arrested?

    football My era with Bayern Munich is over says Robert Lewandowski amidst Barcelona links snt

    My era at Bayern Munich is over, says Lewandowski amidst Barcelona links

    Nayanthara to copy Katrina Kaif's wedding style; know details RBA

    Nayanthara to copy Katrina Kaif's wedding style; know details

    ED arrests Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case snt

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested in money laundering case

    Recent Videos

    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon