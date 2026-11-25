Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy is overseeing preparations for the Khelo India Games, earmarking Rs 203 crore to develop world-class sports infrastructure as the state aims to emerge as a premier international sports hub.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the preparations for the Khelo India Games, scheduled to be held in Telangana from December 11 to 22, and directed officials to ensure world-class arrangements, highlighting the event's role in strengthening the state's ambition to emerge as an international sports hub, his office said in a release.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy affirmed that the ‘Khelo India’ games will serve as a robust foundation for sports development in Telangana in tune with the state’s vision to become an international sports hub in the future, according to a release.

With the state set to host the major sporting event for the first time, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the preparations in a meeting, attended by Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and other officials today. The state government has already earmarked Rs 203 crore towards hosting the ‘Khelo India’ games, with the central government contributing Rs 21 crore. "Of this, Rs 120 crore from the state budget is being utilized to develop world-class stadiums and the procurement of cutting-edge sports equipment," as per the CMO

The government has also devised a strategic plan with a long-term perspective, particularly hosting the ‘Khelo India Youth Games’ (KIYG) in 2026. "On the sidelines of the games, the government resolved to establish permanent sports infrastructure unlike the other states which developed only temporary infrastructure during the Khelo India games."

To encourage aspiring athletes in the state, international-standard sports development projects worth Rs 120 crore are being undertaken, alongside the procurement of state-of-the-art sports equipment. "With the improvement of sports facilities, athletes in the state will have access to them which are unparalleled anywhere else in the country."

"Perhaps, this is the first time since 2002 that such a significant level of support and encouragement has been provided for sports. After the National Games held in 2002 in the then-undivided Andhra Pradesh, Telangana is now set to host a major national-level sporting event once again," it added.

Approximately 8,000 athletes and officials participated in the 2002 National Games. "Over 9,000 participants from across all states will attend this edition of 'Khelo India' , a figure that is double the number of participants typically seen in the Commonwealth Games, which are held every four years," as per the CMO.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed that arrangements be made to launch the 'Khelo India' games with great grandeur on December 11. The opening ceremony will be held at the LB Stadium and the closing ceremony at the Gachibowli Stadium. The CM emphasized that the arrangements should be in a manner that the spirit of sports permeates the entire city. "Emphasis should be placed on laying a foundation for the future that encourages the youth of Telangana to pursue sports as their career," it added.

CM Revanth Reddy warned the officials that there should be no compromise on the quality of arrangements, including the renovation of stadiums. "Vigilance oversight must be maintained regarding the quality of facilities at the stadiums. Water treated through Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) can be used for all operational needs, including for restrooms at all competition venues."

Suggesting to appoint officials as in-charges for each department, ensuring clear accountability, the Chief Minister directed to assign supervisory responsibilities for the opening and closing ceremonies to Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs. The Ministers would also be appointed as in-charges for each district to oversee the arrangements for the competitions. Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari was advised to coordinate with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Sridhar Babu to oversee arrangements in the Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy regions. Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing arrangements in the Mahabubnagar region, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy for the Warangal region, and Adluri Laxman for the Karimnagar region. Senior minister Tummala Nageswara Rao was tasked with overseeing arrangements in the Khammam region, and Sudarshan Reddy in the Nizamabad region. "Instructions were issued for police and municipal officials to work in coordination at all times."

The officials briefed the CM that the development works at the stadiums, along with all necessary sports equipment for 27 different sports disciplines, will be ready by the end of November. "Work has already been completed at 14 stadiums, and the remaining 6 are expected to be finished by the month's end. Daily progress reports on the ongoing work would be obtained from the nodal officers appointed at each sports venue." The district Collectors would be visiting and supervising the sports camps and stadiums in their respective districts.

"Training camps have been organized for 1,334 athletes from Telangana across 27 sports disciplines. Furthermore, sports kits are being distributed to the 861 athletes and coaches from the state who will participate in the 'Khelo India' competitions. Each sports kit includes 2 pairs of tracksuits, 2 T-shirts, 2 pairs of shorts, one pair of sports shoes, 2 pairs of socks, 2 sets of undergarments, and 2 training T-shirts," it added.

The Chief Minister also ordered the appointment of the best coaches in the country to identify hidden talent and provide them with advanced training. The CM also inquired about the plans being implemented to identify talented athletes. Following the Chief Minister’s directive, special focus is being placed on Karrasamu—a traditional martial art of Telangana as it makes its debut as a demonstration sport in these competitions. CM Revanth Reddy noted that providing a fitting platform for Karrasamu at the national level will help promote the sport within the state.

With the goal of transforming Telangana into an international sports hub, the Chief Minister accorded the highest priority on the sports sector and the government also allocated funds for the modernization of several stadiums, as well as for the construction of sports academies and mini-stadiums across the state, as per the CMO. "A dedicated sports policy has already been introduced to groom athletes from the state to a level of winning medals at the Olympics. The 'Young India Physical Education and Sports University' (YIPESU) has been established in Hyderabad to provide training, sports education, and sports science based on international standards. An agreement has also been signed with the Korea National Sport University, based in South Korea," as per the CMO.