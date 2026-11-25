The Indian Women's Hockey Team has achieved a historic World No. 4 ranking in the latest FIH standings following a 4-0 victory against Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy, capping a phenomenal year of progress.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): In a remarkable 24-hour period that has seen Indian hockey reach unprecedented heights, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team climbed to World No. 4 in the latest FIH World Rankings, following a 4-0 victory over Japan in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda. The latest achievement comes just a day after India had broken into the top five for the first time in its history, reaching World No. 5 following an emphatic 6-2 win over China, according to a Hockey India release.

The back-to-back victories against two of Asia’s strongest teams propelled the team to its highest-ever position in the international rankings. The 4-0 win over Japan also extended India's unbeaten run in the tournament to five consecutive victories, ensuring a perfect league-stage record and a place in the semi-finals, as per the release. India's 6-2 triumph over China was particularly significant, marking its biggest victory against the Chinese side in the history of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy since the 4-2 win in the 2013 edition. The subsequent victory over Japan further underlined the team's growing confidence, consistency and ability to deliver, it added.

With victories over Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, China and Japan, the Indian team has been in outstanding form throughout the tournament. Led by captain Salima Tete, the defending champions are now firmly focused on securing a record-extending fourth Women's Asian Champions Trophy title and their third consecutive crown. India's rise to World No. 4 is also a significant moment for women's hockey in the country. "Since the introduction of the FIH World Rankings in October 2003, the team's previous best positions included World No. 9 in 2018 following its quarter-final appearance at the World Cup, World No. 8 after finishing fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and World No. 6 in May-June 2022 following an impressive FIH Pro League campaign, a position it also achieved in 2023".

𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐍𝐎. 𝟒! 𝐀 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐀𝐋𝐋-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇! 🇮🇳📈 In a remarkable achievement, after beating Japan today at Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team has climbed to its best ever World No. 4 rank in the FIH Rankings, surpassing its own record of World No. 5 created just 24 hours ago! 👏🏑 Another historic milestone for Indian women’s hockey as the team continues to raise the bar and reach new heights on the international stage! 💪🇮🇳 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHWorldRankings #IndianHockey — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 25, 2026

The latest achievement caps what has been a phenomenal 2026 for Indian hockey. "The team won the FIH Nations Cup, secured a historic fifth-place finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup (its best-ever performance since 1974) and claimed the Asian Games gold medal after a gap of 44 years. Its latest ascent to World No. 4 adds another landmark to a year that has firmly established India among the leading forces in international women's hockey".

Congratulating the team on its historic achievement, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, as per the release, "Reaching World No. 4 is a proud moment for Indian hockey and a testament to the hard work, discipline and determination of our players and support staff. Achieving this milestone within 24 hours of reaching World No. 5 makes it even more special. The team has made the nation proud, and we are confident they will continue this momentum and bring home another Asian Champions Trophy title." (ANI)