user
user

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal hospitalized with chest pain during Dhaka Premier League match

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was hospitalized with chest pain during a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match. He was rushed to Fazilatunnesa Hospital after initial plans for a helicopter airlift were cancelled.

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal hospitalized with chest pain during Dhaka Premier League match dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 24, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

A medical emergency unfolded during a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match on Friday, as former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was hospitalized with chest pain.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh faces backlash for racially insensitive comment about Jofra Archer on Live TV

The incident occurred midway through the 50-overs-a-side contest between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club at the BKSP ground in Savar. Tamim, who was playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club, complained of chest pain, prompting immediate medical attention.

Initially, arrangements were made for Tamim to be airlifted to the hospital via helicopter. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the plan was scrapped, and he was instead rushed to the Fazilatunnesa Hospital by road, according to match referee Debabrata Paul.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Dhoni's 'out of world' stumping of MI's SKY leaves CSK star Noor Ahmad amazed; revisit moment| WATCH

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh faces backlash for racially insensitive comment about Jofra Archer on Live TV dmn

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh faces backlash for racially insensitive comment about Jofra Archer on Live TV

IPL 2025: Dhoni's 'out of world' stumping of MI's SKY leaves CSK star Noor Ahmad amazed; revisit moment watch snt

IPL 2025: Dhoni's 'out of world' stumping of MI's SKY leaves CSK star Noor Ahmad amazed; revisit moment| WATCH

IPL 2025: CSK's Rachin Ravindra opens up on batting with 'legend' Dhoni after match-winning fifty against MI snt

IPL 2025: CSK's Rachin Ravindra opens up on batting with 'legend' Dhoni after match-winning fifty against MI

IPL 2025: Despite loss to SRH, Sanju Samson become 1st player in history of RR to achieve THIS feat in T20s snt

IPL 2025: Despite loss to SRH, Sanju Samson becomes 1st player in history of RR to achieve THIS feat in T20s

IPL 2025: MI stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav names CSK star who took game away from them snt

IPL 2025: MI stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav names CSK star who took game away from them

Recent Stories

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case dmn

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Recent Videos

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

Video Icon
'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

Video Icon