Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal hospitalized with chest pain during Dhaka Premier League match

A medical emergency unfolded during a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match on Friday, as former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was hospitalized with chest pain.

The incident occurred midway through the 50-overs-a-side contest between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club at the BKSP ground in Savar. Tamim, who was playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club, complained of chest pain, prompting immediate medical attention.

Initially, arrangements were made for Tamim to be airlifted to the hospital via helicopter. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the plan was scrapped, and he was instead rushed to the Fazilatunnesa Hospital by road, according to match referee Debabrata Paul.

