CSK head coach Stephen Fleming addressed criticism after three straight defeats, admitting poor results but stressing his deep involvement in global T20 cricket. With injuries easing and young recruits in place, Chennai now seek revival against Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has responded to mounting criticism following a poor start to IPL 2026. The five-time champions have lost their opening three matches, continuing a difficult run that stretches back to last season.

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CSK have managed only four wins from their last 17 matches since 2025, raising questions about the team’s direction and the role of their long-serving coach.

Fleming Accepts Criticism But Stands Firm

Speaking ahead of the clash against Delhi Capitals, Fleming admitted that criticism is justified given the team’s results. He defended his approach, pointing out that he has been actively coaching in other leagues, including Major League Cricket with Texas Super Kings and SA20 with Joburg Super Kings.

“Criticism is fair when you don’t do well. That’s part of the position,” Fleming said, adding that he has spent more time than ever studying T20 cricket and players worldwide to stay ahead of the game.

CSK are currently in a transition phase, having invested in young talents such as Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma at the latest auction. After finishing bottom of the table in IPL 2025, they again find themselves at the foot of the standings this season.

Injuries have compounded their struggles. Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the tournament, while MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis missed matches due to fitness issues. Their return is expected to strengthen the side as they look to secure their first win of the campaign.

The fixture against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium offers CSK a chance to reset their season. With experienced players returning and youngsters eager to prove themselves, the team will hope to silence critics and climb away from the bottom of the table.