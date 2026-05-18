Punjab Kings (PBKS) have confirmed that their leading fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is fully fit and training, dismissing concerns about his availability. The franchise stated he is raring to go for their crucial upcoming IPL fixture on May 23.

Arshdeep Singh declared fit for crucial IPL fixture

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have confirmed that their leading fast bowler and highest wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh is fully fit and actively training with the squad ahead of their upcoming crucial fixture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 23. Contrary to recent reports suggesting concerns over Arshdeep's availability, the franchise confirmed that the left-arm seamer, who is also their highest wicket-taker this season with 14 scalps in 13 games, remains central to their plans.

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"Contrary to reports, we would like to confirm that our leading fast bowler and highest wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh, is fully fit and has been actively training with the squad," the PBKS statement said.

The franchise also expressed satisfaction with his recovery and readiness as the team prepares for the decisive phase of the tournament. "The team management is absolutely pleased with his progress, and he is raring to go as we head into a crucial contest of the tournament. His energy, rhythm, and commitment in the nets have been extremely encouraging, and we are confident that he will continue to play a key role for Punjab Kings moving forward as well," the statement added.

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RCB defeat PBKS in IPL 2026 clash

Coming to the match, the defending champions defeated Punjab by 23 runs in their IPL 2026 clash on Sunday after posting a commanding total of 222/4, powered by key knocks from Virat Kohli (58 off 37), Devdutt Padikkal (45 off 25) and an unbeaten 73 from Venkatesh Iyer. Tim David also provided a late flourish as RCB capitalised on strong partnerships to set a daunting target.

In reply, PBKS suffered an early collapse, losing their top-order inside 19 runs and slipping to 93/5 despite brief resistance from Connolly (37) and Suryansh Shedge (35). Marcus Stoinis (37) and Shashank Singh (56) revived the chase with a 67-run stand, but PBKS eventually finished at 199/8.

For RCB, Rasikh Salam Dar (3/36) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) led the bowling effort, while Harpreet Brar (2/35) was the standout for PBKS.

With this win, RCB secured a playoff berth, topping the table with nine wins and 18 points. PBKS will next face Lucknow Super Giants in their final league match on May 23. (ANI)