KL Rahul praises RCB's Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, highlighting their simple, traditional bowling as a key to T20 success. He notes their consistency and discipline prove that extravagant variations are not always necessary to dominate.

Delhi Capitals (DC) star batter KL Rahul praised Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedsters Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for proving that consistency and discipline remain just as effective as innovation in modern T20 cricket. Rahul highlighted that, despite not relying on extravagant variations or unconventional styles, both bowlers continue to dominate through accurate line and length, relentless pressure, and unwavering commitment to their plans. He noted that, unlike many bowlers who change tactics after being attacked, Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar remain composed, persistently targeting the stumps and keeping multiple dismissal options in play, qualities Rahul believes are key to their sustained success in the Indian Premier League.

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'Simple things work if you do them consistently'

"In today's T20 cricket, everyone talks about having a unique bowling style or an X-factor. But Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are very simple, traditional bowlers. Yet, year after year, they keep succeeding and troubling batters. That tells us that you don't always need to try something different. Simple things work if you do them consistently and under pressure. That is what I admire about Josh and Bhuvi," Rahul said on JioStar.

"With many bowlers, if you hit them off their good ball, they panic and try something new. But with Josh and Bhuvi, no matter what you do, they stick to their plan. They keep attacking the stumps. Every ball is aimed at a length where you can be bowled, LBW, or caught behind. They always keep all three modes of dismissal in play. Over a long IPL season, that consistency of doing the simple things right is what brings them success and makes them so hard to face," the DC batter said.

RCB's 2026 Campaign

Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have spearheaded the bowling attack for defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2026 Indian Premier League season. Bhuvneshwar currently tops the Purple Cap standings with 24 wickets from 13 matches, while Hazlewood has claimed 12 wickets in 10 appearances, playing a key supporting role in RCB's campaign. With their effects, RCB became the first team to qualify for the playoffs when they defeated Punjab Kings by 23 runs in Dharamshala on Sunday. RCB occupied the top spot of the points table and have 18 points in 13 games with nine wins and just four losses. (ANI)