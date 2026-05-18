3 Brutal IPL 2026 Fielding Failures That Proved Dropped Catches Can End Entire Campaigns
IPL 2026 exposed shocking fielding lapses. Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings all struggled with catching efficiency, spilling crucial chances. Their defensive breakdowns highlight how missed catches reshaped playoff battles.
Delhi Capitals
DC recorded the league’s worst catching efficiency at 65.4%. They dropped 19 of 36 chances, essentially missing one out of every three. Boundary-line errors fragmented their defense, with costly drops including David Miller and Axar Patel misjudging routine skiers. The failures left Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao visibly frustrated as lost points piled up.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
SRH finished second-worst with 72.7% efficiency but committed the highest total errors, spilling 24 of 26 catches. Cluster drops often came in the same game or over, forcing captain Pat Cummins into prolonged spells. Over 120 unearned runs were gifted to rivals, damaging their net run rate during playoff seeding despite aggressive batting strength.
Punjab Kings
PBKS posted 73.6% efficiency, dropping 21 chances. Their vulnerability peaked in death overs, collapsing during high chases. On April 25, they dropped KL Rahul twice, including an early miss by Shashank Singh. Rahul’s unbeaten 152 punished them, with one drop alone costing 136 runs. Coach Ricky Ponting benched players over repeated defensive lapses.
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