    Paris Olympics 2024: Jaspal Rana raises concerns over delay in Indian shooting contingent selection

    Renowned pistol marksman Jaspal Rana voices apprehension regarding the delayed announcement of India's shooting contingent for the Paris Olympics, highlighting the impact on shooters' preparation and the selection process's adherence to ISSF rules.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

    Jaspal Rana, the esteemed Indian pistol marksman, has raised significant concerns regarding the delayed announcement of India's shooting contingent for the Paris Olympics. He warns that this delay will severely limit the selected shooters' time for crucial final preparations.

    While numerous countries, such as the US, Italy, and several European powerhouses, have already finalised their squads and are in the last stages of refining their skills and strategies, India has just commenced its selection process, which spans nearly a month.

    The top five shooters in both pistol and rifle categories will undergo four trials, scheduled from April 19 to 27 in New Delhi (trials 1 & 2) and from May 10 to 19 in Bhopal (trials 3 & 4). Following these trials, the selection for Paris will take place, leaving a scant amount of time for the final training phase.

    The Paris Olympics are set to begin on July 26.

    While the trials for shotgun events have been completed by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the announcement of the squad is pending, as there is hope that additional shooters might secure Paris quotas in the ongoing Final Olympic Qualification Championship in Doha.

    Expressing dissatisfaction with the NRAI's approach, Jaspal Rana emphasised that India's training and preparation lag behind that of other nations in the shooting sport. He criticised the lack of clarity regarding the selection process, stating that it adds immense pressure on those who have secured quota places.

    In addition, Rana criticised the ongoing trials at the Karni Singh Ranges, pointing out that he had never witnessed a competition where only five shooters per event were shortlisted, contrary to ISSF rules that stipulate eight shooters qualifying for finals in pistol and rifle events.

    Rana also expressed concerns about the intensity of the trials, noting that a series of four trials within a short span leaves little time for rest and recovery. He suggested that the federation could have utilised scores from national and international competitions as trial scores, thereby alleviating some of the pressure on shooters.

    In conclusion, Rana highlighted the need for improvements in the selection process and emphasised the importance of providing adequate time for shooters to prepare and recover between trials.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 6:48 PM IST
