West Bengal's Sports Minister has made a passionate appeal to football fans. He said that with Kolkata hosting 16 matches of the 135th Durand Cup, including the opener and the final, it's a huge moment of pride for everyone in the state.

Durand Cup 2026: The stage is set for the Durand Cup, and it's kicking off with a bang. The opening match on Saturday, July 25, will be the high-voltage Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. This mega football tournament is a mix of tradition, rivalry, and national pride, and the 135th edition is starting with the biggest clash of all. Ahead of the tournament, the state's Sports Minister, Dr. Indranil Khan, delivered a powerful message.

"It's time to stand by Indian football"

The Sports Minister was speaking at a press conference on Wednesday at Fort William, the headquarters of the Indian Army's Eastern Command in Kolkata. Also present were Major General Dinesh Kumar Singh, Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, and other senior officials. The Durand Cup is a joint effort by the Indian Army and the state government. Representing the state government were Rajesh Pandey, Additional Chief Secretary for Sports, Youth Welfare, and Cooperation, and Dr. Indranil Khan, the Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare.

The Sports Minister said, “Kolkata has the opportunity to host 16 matches of the 135th Durand Cup, including the opening match and the final. This is a matter of immense pride for every football lover in our state. During the World Cup, some of us supported Brazil, some Argentina, some Spain, and some Portugal. But now, it's time to wholeheartedly support our own country's football and our own clubs. Let's all watch the matches together from the galleries. This is our chance to stand by our own players. I urge all football lovers in West Bengal to ensure the stadiums are packed from the opening match to the final. For our players, there is no greater inspiration than the unwavering support of enthusiastic fans.”

Big message from the Sports Minister at the Durand Cup event

Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh said, “First, I want to thank the media officials. The way they support us every year is a huge asset. For the Indian Army, the Durand Cup is a major sports initiative and a shining example of military-civilian partnership. Since 2019, Kolkata has proudly served as the main host city—a city where football is not just a game, but a way of life. This partnership continues to strengthen the legacy of India's oldest football tournament.”

Rajesh Pandey, the Additional Chief Secretary for Sports, added, “The legacy of the Durand Cup is truly extraordinary. Very few sporting events in India can claim such a glorious history. We are delighted that the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup is starting with the famous ‘Kolkata Derby’ and is once again being held in Kolkata. I am sure the state's football fans are eagerly awaiting this moment. The West Bengal government is proud to assist the Indian Army in ensuring another successful edition of this historic tournament.”

Paperless tickets for this year's Durand Cup

Major General Dinesh Kumar Singh noted, “The extension of the Durand Cup under the Eastern Command's supervision until 2032 is a matter of great pride for all of us. This reflects the immense support the tournament has received and the remarkable progress it has made over the years. With the full cooperation of the West Bengal government and other host states, we are committed to taking this tournament to new venues, creating opportunities for more young footballers, and strengthening Indian football.”

Additionally, drinking water will be arranged for everyone in the galleries. The Sports Minister stated that everyone, from fans to VIPs, will have the same water, which he will personally inspect. Extra buses will also be arranged after discussions with the transport department. If all goes to plan, the 135th Durand Cup will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. This year, the champion team will receive three crore rupees, the top three players will be awarded SUVs, and a new award for the best local talent ('son of the soil') is also being introduced.

For the derby, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will each be given 5,000 tickets. Online ticket sales have already started from 11 AM on Tuesday, July 21, on the BookMyShow app and website.

Offline ticket sales and online ticket redemption will run from July 22 to July 24, between 11 AM and 6 PM. Fans can buy offline tickets and redeem online ones at the ticket counters of both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal clubs. For all other group and knockout matches in Kolkata, M-tickets (mobile tickets) via BookMyShow will be used to ensure smooth, paperless entry for spectators. However, the derby match is an exception to this system.