Returning England Test captain Joe Root admitted he may have overused pacer Jofra Archer in his first stint. He vowed to manage the fast bowler's workload more carefully this time, calling him a 'generational talent' for England.

England Test captain Joe Root, who has returned to the role following Ben Stokes' retirement, has admitted that he may have overused pacer Jofra Archer during his first stint as skipper and vowed to manage the fast bowler's workload more carefully this time around, according to Sky Sports.

During his first stint as Test captain, Root faced criticism for overusing Archer, bowling the pacer for 42 overs in his first overseas Test in New Zealand in November 2019. Archer then endured a series of injuries that kept him out of Test cricket for more than four years, from 2021 to 2025. Now, as Root prepares to lead England in a three-Test home series beginning on August 19, he admitted that he may have overused Archer during his first stint as captain but said England now have enough bowling options to manage his workload better. He also praised Archer as a generational talent who can make a major impact for England across formats.

Root on Archer's Workload and Talent

"I think at times maybe I did over-bowl him and over-use him. The attack that he works with now complements him really well. [Now] there are other people that can potentially play a role that I might have used Jofra for in the past. I believe he's a generational talent and someone that is going to have produced wonderful things for England across the formats. In Test cricket, he's capable of doing some wonderful things. Clearly, as I said, I didn't get everything right the first time around," he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I made mistakes, but he's going to be a really important factor in what we do moving forward. I'm very excited to work with him again," he added.

Learning From Past Captaincy Stint

Root acknowledged that his first stint as captain still shapes public perception, but said the experience has helped him mature and improve his decision-making. He stressed that past mistakes should be lessons rather than a hindrance as he begins his second stint as England skipper.

"I think the hardest thing for me will be people's opinion of how I captained four years ago. I think it's very important to remember, and for me to remember more than anything, I'm a completely different player from what I was four years ago. As a player, I've always looked to evolve and move my game forward. I don't see this as any different. You've got to learn," he said.

"When you make mistakes and when you get things wrong, you look at yourself and you know you don't want to make that mistake again. You learn from it and you deal with it for the next time around. That shouldn't be a hindrance. I hope people don't see it like that. I hope they see it as a massive upside to getting the chance to do it again," he added.

England's Upcoming Test Series

England will face Pakistan in a three-Test series, beginning on August 19 at Headingley, followed by Tests at Lord's from August 27 and Edgbaston from September 9. (ANI)