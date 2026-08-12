Cristiano Ronaldo set his rivalry with Lionel Messi aside, sending a heartfelt message of support after Messi's father, Jorge, passed away. The public display of solidarity on Instagram went viral, earning praise from the global football community for its show of sportsmanship and humanity.

Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo has kept his rivalry aside to send a touching message of support to his long-time rival and Argentine legend Lionel Messi, who penned an emotional note for his father, Jorge, who passed away at the age of 68.

Jorge Messi breathed his last in Rosario, following a prolonged battle with illness on Friday, August 7. The 39-year-old flew from Miami to Rosaria for his father’s funeral and reportedly took an indefinite break from competitive football in order to be with his family and mourn his passing, prompting an outpouring of condolences from the global football community, including players, clubs, and fans worldwide.

The 8-time Ballon d’Or winner and 2022 World Cup champion shared an emotional Instagram tribute to his late father, Jorge Messi, describing him as his ‘dad, friend and representative’ and reflecting on the profound impact he had throughout his career.

Also Read: Lionel Messi mourns father Jorge's death with heartfelt message

Ronaldo’s Message Goes Viral

Lionel Messi’s heartfelt post for his late father on Instagram, where he opened up about his father’s health struggles during the 2026 World Cup and the difficulty of facing the tournament amid his illness, their close bond and the difficulty of imagining life without him, has grabbed the attention of football fans across the world.

However, what caught the attention of millions of supporters globally was Cristiano Ronaldo’s public display of solidarity, proving that mutual respect and sportsmanship transcend their legendary pitch-rivalry during such a tragic time.

“A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength,” Ronaldo wrote in the comment section of Messi’s post for his father.

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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have shared the stage for nearly two decades, defining an era of football excellence with their fierce competition, individual brilliance, and mutual admiration that has forever changed the sport. After Messi’s father’s passing, Ronaldo didn’t post anything on his own feed.

However, after Lionel Messi penned an emotional tribute to his father, the Portuguese star's touching comment quickly went viral, uniting fans from both sides of the greatest-of-all-time debate in appreciation of a rare and genuine moment of camaraderie.

Ronaldo’s Message Draws Praise From Football Fans

Cristiano Ronaldo’s heartfelt message to Lionel Messi’s late father on Instagram has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts praising the Portuguese star for showing compassion and putting their legendary rivalry aside during a deeply difficult moment for Messi and his family.

Taking to their X handles, many praised Ronaldo’s gesture, describing it as a ‘class act’ and a reminder that humanity comes before football rivalry. Several supporters highlighted the mutual respect between the two icons, while others praised him for showing compassion and respect during Messi’s difficult time.

However, some fans questioned whether Ronaldo’s message was genuinely heartfelt, while others said that regardless of their rivalry, supporting Messi during such a difficult moment was simply an act of humanity.

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Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has hinted at retirement from his illustrious career after admitting he has ‘serious doubts’ about how much longer he can continue playing following his father’s death.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Takes Indefinite Break From Football After Father's Death, Return Uncertain