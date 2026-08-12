England skipper Joe Root said he was 'gutted' by Brendon McCullum's departure as Test coach. He praised McCullum for bringing out the best in him and is glad they will continue to work together in England's white-ball teams.

England skipper Joe Root expressed his disappointment over head coach Brendon McCullum's departure as England's Test coach, praising him for bringing out the best in his game and changing his perspective on cricket. McCullum remains England's white-ball head coach, while his former New Zealand teammate Stephen Fleming has taken over as Test head coach. Root said he is grateful to continue working with McCullum in white-ball cricket and wished him well in his new role.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had earlier this month confirmed the appointments of Stephen Fleming as head coach and Root as Test captain, with the duo taking over from Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. Stokes stepped down as England's Test captain and retired from international cricket after England's 2-1 Test series defeat to New Zealand in June, which came on the heels of a 4-1 Ashes series loss to Australia over the winter.

'I was gutted': Root on McCullum's departure

"I'll be honest with you. I was gutted when I found out Brendon was no longer going to be the Test coach. He's someone who I feel has really got the best out of me personally. I love the way he sees the game, and the way that he's opened my eyes up to looking at it slightly differently," Root said on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

"I feel like he's a brilliant coach. I'm very glad that we still get to work together on the white-ball stuff. He's someone that I owe a huge amount to, and that I've become pretty close with. I think they're doing brilliant stuff in white-ball teams. And I wish him all the very best in that," he added.

Root praises new Test coach Fleming

Root praised New Zealand Test coach Fleming, saying he has long admired him as both a player and captain. Root also highlighted Fleming's exceptional coaching record and expressed excitement about working with him, despite his experience being primarily in T20 cricket.

"[Fleming and I] have crossed paths a bit over the last few years when he's coached different teams around the world. I have someone that I've always admired," Root said. "He's someone that I really did admire as a player. The way that he's always held himself as a captain first and foremost. His record as a coach has been exceptional, albeit in T20 cricket. There's so much that I'm looking forward to in that respect," he concluded. (ANI)