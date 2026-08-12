Punjab Kings have launched a five-day off-season skill development camp in New Chandigarh, with six players including Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh. The camp aims to help players fine-tune their game ahead of the next IPL season.

PBKS Kickstarts Skill Development Camp

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings began a five-day off-season camp at the New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Tuesday (August 11). The camp is focused purely on skill development, giving players time to work on specific areas of their game away from match pressure, and will conclude on August 15, according to a press release from the franchise.

The six players who are a part of this camp are Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey, and Nehal Wadhera. The group brings together a mix of established squad members and emerging talent, giving the coaching staff a chance to work closely with players across different stages of their careers. They will train under the franchise's coaching staff, with Trevor Gonsalves overseeing the sessions at the venue.

Franchise's Off-Season Strategy

The camp comes as part of the franchise's off-season plans, with the coaching staff using this period to help players fine-tune their game. This camp is the first of many, planned through the off-season as part of a wider effort to keep players sharp and ready well before the season begins. More camps, focused on different groups of players with emphasis on skill and fitness, will follow in the coming months, with the franchise using the off-season window to build a strong foundation for the year ahead.

Recent Performance and Key Players

In their most recent IPL campaign, Punjab Kings finished in fifth place and narrowly missed out on the playoffs. In the IPL 2025 season, the PBKS finished as runners-up after losing a close final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six runs. The primary star players and big names for the Punjab Kings include high-profile Indian batsman and captain Shreyas Iyer, ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, premier left-arm pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh, and veteran all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. (ANI)