Indian Army Football Team produced a spirited second-half comeback to defeat Mohammedan Sporting Club 2-1 in the Durand Cup. A dramatic stoppage-time winner from Shafeel PP ensured the Services side finished atop Group B with a perfect record.

Indian Army Football Team produced a spirited second-half comeback to defeat Mohammedan Sporting Club 2-1 in the final Group B fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday. A dramatic stoppage-time winner from Shafeel PP completed the turnaround after P. Christopher Kamei had cancelled out Lalthankima's stunning first-half strike, ensuring the Services side finished atop Group B with a perfect nine points from three matches to secure a place in the quarter-finals, as per a release.

Heading into the decisive encounter, Indian Army required only a point to confirm top spot, while Mohammedan SC needed victory to keep their knockout hopes alive. The Black and White Brigade started brightly and looked the more adventurous side in the opening exchanges. Israfil Dewan delivered an inviting cross from the left inside the opening two minutes, but there was nobody in the box to apply the finishing touch.

Moments later, Lalthankima produced a delightful cross to the far post where F. Lalremsanga struck the upright before Bhabindra Malla Thakuri was called into action to parry away another long-range effort from Lalthankima. Mohammedan continued to dominate possession and nearly capitalised on another quick transition in the 12th minute, only for Indian Army goalkeeper and captain Bhabindra Malla Thakuri to race off his line and deny Lalremsanga with an excellent piece of anticipation.

The Army side gradually settled into the contest and created their first meaningful openings through Christopher Kamei. The midfielder floated a dangerous ball into the penalty area that forced Juwel Ahmed Mazumder into conceding a corner before testing goalkeeper Shubhadip Pandit with a fierce long-range effort.

The Services side continued to grow into the game, with Christopher Kamei orchestrating attacks from midfield. A well-worked move involving Shubham Rana and Shafeel P.P. created another opening in the 23rd minute, but Kamei failed to keep his effort on target after a clever cutback.

Mohammedan responded with some fluent attacking football of their own. Lalremsanga produced a moment of brilliance before Lalngaiahsaka fired over from the edge of the area, while right-back Rahul Naskar impressed with a series of crucial defensive interventions. Indian Army came close to breaking the deadlock just before the half-hour mark when Samir Murmu failed to redirect the ball goalwards after the Mohammedan goalkeeper had come off his line to disrupt the initial attack.

Mohammedan Strike First

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 34th minute, and it was worth the wait. Lalthankima picked up possession on the left flank, drifted infield with dazzling footwork and unleashed a magnificent right-footed strike into the top-left corner, leaving Thakuri with no chance and giving Mohammedan a deserved lead.

The Black and White Brigade remained composed for the remainder of the half, controlling possession while denying Indian Army FT any clear-cut opportunities. Samir Murmu tried his luck from distance deep into stoppage time, while Lalngaiahsaka tested the defence from a tight angle, but Mohammedan carried a 1-0 advantage into the interval.

Army's Second-Half Fightback

Indian Army emerged after the restart with greater urgency, but Mohammedan's defensive unit, marshalled by Arpit Chhetri, continued to frustrate the Services side.

The equaliser finally came in the 59th minute through a slice of fortune. Christopher Kamei unleashed a powerful strike from distance that took a decisive deflection off Mohammedan defender Pukhrambam Dinesh Meitei before striking the post and rolling into the net beyond the helpless Shubhadip Pandit.

The goal shifted the momentum firmly in the Indian Army's favour. Pawar Abhishek Shankar nearly completed the turnaround after breaking into the box, only for Rahul Naskar and Shubhadip Pandit to combine brilliantly and deny him from a difficult angle. The Services side continued to push for a winner, with substitute Liton Shil combining neatly with Abhishek Shankar before the latter's effort lacked the power to trouble the goalkeeper.

Samir Murmu also fired high after a long throw as the Indian Army enjoyed sustained spells of possession. Mohammedan remained dangerous on the counter and nearly regained the lead in the 81st minute when substitute Maharabam Maxion raced through on goal. Thakuri charged off his line bravely, colliding with both the forward and his own defender to avert the danger.

Dramatic Winner Seals Top Spot

Indian Army kept pressing in search of the decisive goal. Substitute Abhi S. Biju won a corner after an energetic run down the right, while Alan Thapa's ambitious long-range effort sailed over as both teams battled fiercely in midfield.

The decisive moment arrived in the first minute of stoppage time. Shafeel P.P. stepped up with a thunderous strike from distance that took the slightest deflection on its way past the goalkeeper and into the net, sparking jubilant celebrations among the Indian Army players and supporters.

The dramatic victory sees the Indian Army Football Team complete a flawless Group B campaign with three wins from three matches and nine points, sealing qualification for the quarter-finals as group winners. Mohammedan SC, meanwhile, bowed out of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup after finishing with one win and two defeats. (ANI)