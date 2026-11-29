Former captain Sourav Ganguly has defended the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj from India's playing eleven, while emphasizing that the top pacer should be a regular feature in the team's Test matches despite ongoing performance concerns.

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Former India captain Sourav Ganguly backed pacer Mohammed Siraj's inclusion in Test matches, saying the bowler should be part of the playing 11, as India find themselves in a difficult position in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at Christchurch. Despite questions surrounding his omission from the opening Test of the two-match series in New Zealand and growing calls for his inclusion, Siraj was once again left out of India's playing 11 for the second Test against New Zealand. The decision came despite Siraj being India's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with 43 wickets in 11 matches. Siraj's continued absence comes after India's bowling attack struggled to bowl out New Zealand in the series opener, with the visitors managing to hold their ground and secure a draw. India are under pressure in the second Test as well, as New Zealand ended Day 3 at 133/3 in their second innings, extending their overall lead to 243 runs, with two days of play remaining.

Speaking to ANI, Ganguly said Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill may have had their reasons for leaving Siraj out due to concerns over his form, but maintained that the pacer should feature in Test matches. He also acknowledged India's difficult position in the ongoing Test against New Zealand. “Look, Gambhir and Shubman Gill must have thought about it before not playing Siraj; I don't know. The Siraj I have seen should be played in Test matches; you said he is out of form. Shubman said his form isn't good, so maybe that's the reason, but they will play him. Siraj will definitely play; India is a bit stuck in this Test match. Today is the third day, New Zealand has a big lead, and there is still a lot of time left in this Test match. But what's done is done,” he said.

New Zealand will resume their innings at 133/3 on Day 4, with Rachin Ravindra (46*) and Daryl Mitchell (5*) at the crease. With the opening Test ending in a draw, India now face an uphill task of picking up quick wickets and restricting the opposition to a manageable target. The hosts, meanwhile, will look to extend their lead further on Day 4 and put themselves in a strong position to win the match. (ANI)