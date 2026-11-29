Haveri hosted a grand state-level bull-catching festival, Hori Bedirisuva Spardhe, to mark Valmiki Jayanti. Around 250 bulls participated in the traditional competition, which featured various household items and cash prizes for the winners.

Haveri (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): A grand state-level bull-catching festival was held in Haveri on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. The Hori Bedirisuva Spardhe (bull-catching) was held grandly in a field on the outskirts of Haveri city. Hundreds of bulls with different names like Sharavathi Express, Kaliyugada Karna, Power, Karjagi Samrat, Annadata took part in the competition and ran at lightning speed in the arena. Farmers had brought well-fed Kobbari bulls for the festival, spending Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh on them. Youngsters tried hard to catch the bulls. Hundreds of bulls from Tamil Nadu, Shivamogga, Dharwad, and Haveri districts participated in the event. Thousands of fans had come to watch the Hori festival.

Organiser Ramesh said the traditional bull race was organised by a local youth association to mark Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, with around 200 to 250 bulls participating. He said the event featured cash prizes and household rewards, including 20 LED TVs, 20 refrigerators, 20 cots and 20 treasuries, and drew participants from across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. “This is a bull race competition, which is a traditional cultural sport in our society. In the northern region, particularly in Haveri district, we have been discussing and promoting it for a long time. Today, we created a new arena in Haveri as an innovative experiment, and it has been successful because we built a good arena,” he told reporters.

“Today, around 200 to 250 bulls have participated in the event. We have arranged attractive prizes for them. The programme is being organised by members of our youth association to mark Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, and we, as senior members, are supporting them. Several bumper prizes have also been arranged, including 20 LED TVs, 20 refrigerators, 20 cots and 20 treasuries,” he said. Cash prizes of Rs 30,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, among others, have also been announced for the winners. Bulls from across the state, as well as Tamil Nadu, have arrived to participate in the event. He said the bull race competition being held in Haveri today would be remembered as a historic event in the district,” he added. (ANI)