Jonu Rana, new Vice Chairman of Rajasthan Rangers, leverages his tech expertise to bolster the team's competitive edge for the Tennis Premier League Season 8, focusing on sustainable growth and grassroots development.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Jonu Rana, Vice Chairman of Rajasthan Rangers, is bringing his experience in technology to the tennis franchise as it looks to establish itself as a competitive force in the Tennis Premier League (TPL). The team is looking forward to a solid start in Season 8 of the TPL, which gets underway on December 8. The tournament is scheduled at the Lal Bahadur (LB) Stadium tennis complex in Hyderabad until December 13.

Jonu Rana is working alongside Managing Director Salim Diwan to develop Rajasthan Rangers’ sporting and commercial vision, with an emphasis on building a competitive squad, expanding the team’s reach and creating a stronger connection with Rajasthan. “Working alongside my good friend Salim Diwan, we will make all efforts to position Rajasthan Rangers as a team that can compete on court while building a lasting association with the state it represents,” Rana said.

As Vice Chairman, Rana is part of the leadership team working to translate Diwan’s vision into a sustainable franchise model. Both Rana and Diwan are looking to develop a strong team identity for Rangers, which attracts supporters as well as creates opportunities to bring more young people into tennis.

“We are also seeking to develop a recognisable identity and engaging a wider audience for professional tennis. This is also a grand opportunity to support grassroots talent and create greater visibility for the sport in the state,” Rana added.

The Rajasthan Rangers, this season, have brought together international experience, doubles expertise, and championship pedigree, with the signings of Rinky Hijikata, Sriram Balaji Narayanaswamy, and Anastasia Zolotareva. The team is going to be mentored by Srinath Prahlad, former Indian Davis Cup player, Asian Games medallist. Indian Tennis great Sania Mirza is also roped in as the Brand Ambassador of Rajasthan Rangers.

Jonu Rana’s professional background spans information technology, consulting, artificial intelligence and machine learning. His experience includes work involving companies such as Microsoft, NorthVoice and Clear Channel, alongside training in process improvement, design thinking and structured problem-solving. These skills will prove highly useful in managing the multiple operational demands of a professional sports franchise, which involves coordinating players, coaches, sponsors, media, commercial partners and more.(ANI)