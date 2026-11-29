Over 1,000 cyclists gathered at the SAI Sports Training Centre in Imphal for the 100th edition of the 'Sundays on Cycle' event, promoting a healthy lifestyle and physical fitness among the public under the Fit India initiative.

Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 29 (ANI): The 100th edition of the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ mega cycling event was organised on Sunday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sports Training Centre, Khuman Lampak, Imphal, with over a thousand cyclists participating in the cycling programme. The event was organised under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the Fit India initiative, with the aim of promoting cycling and encouraging people to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

The programme was hosted by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who also joined the cycling activity. The Chief Minister rode from Khuman Lampak to Koirengei BSF, participating alongside the cyclists. The cycling route for the main event started from Khuman Lampak and proceeded towards Sekmai, from where the cyclists took a U-turn and returned to Khuman Lampak. The event saw participation from people from different backgrounds. The organisers said the participants were not professional cyclists but ordinary citizens who share a passion for cycling and wanted to be part of the 100th edition of the programme.

SAI Assistant Director Laishram Samritya Singh said 1,067 participants had registered for the competitive cycling event, with another 200 joining the general rally. He said the initiative aims to promote fitness as a lifestyle and spread awareness about the importance of physical activity among the public and youth. “We have two categories, male and female combined. We have seen turnout of 1,067 so far. Also, they will be competing in competitive mode. They will be undertaking the cycling in competitive mode with cash prizes and awards. Also, we are joined by another 200 cyclists to undertake the general rally of in promotion of the Sundays on cycle initiative,” he told ANI “It's all about inculcating fitness as a lifestyle in each and every one of our lives. No doubt, sports has played a very integral, played a very integral role for our organisation and for Manipur in particular, but we want the message of general fitness to percolate to all the masses and youth in general also,” he said. (ANI)