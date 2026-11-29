MI Emirates defeated Desert Vipers in a tense Super Over at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Nicholas Pooran starred with an unbeaten 89, hitting the final ball for six to seal the win in the second Super Over in the history of the ILT20 league.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 29 (ANI): MI Emirates beat Desert Vipers in a Super Over at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday, in only the second Super Over in ILT20 history. Nicholas Pooran, whose unbeaten 89 off 57 balls made him the leading run-scorer in the league's history, hit the final ball of the Super Over for six to seal the victory. It was MI Emirates' second win over the Vipers this season, after they beat the defending champions in the opener, a replay of last season's final.

Kusal Perera's 76 off 45 and Pooran's eight sixes powered MI Emirates to 186/4. Chris Jordan (3/21) and Rashid Khan (3/25) struck at key moments in the chase, but the Vipers' lower order refused to give in. Vriitya Aravind (25 off 12), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5* off 2) and Khuzaima Tanveer (14* off 5) took 19 off the final over to tie the scores and force the Super Over.

Batting first, MI Emirates lost Muhammad Waseem (6 off 6) early to David Payne, as the Desert Vipers kept a tight grip on the powerplay, conceding just 35 runs. Kusal Perera then took charge, bringing up his fifty off 32 balls. He and Pooran cut loose in the middle overs, taking 58 runs between the 10th and 13th overs, including two sixes off the first two balls of the 13th over, bowled by Payne. Perera fell in the 14th over off Tom Curran, ending a 103-run stand off 62 balls. The Vipers hit back, conceding just four runs in the next two overs, before Pooran broke the shackles in the 17th, hitting Shadab Khan for back-to-back sixes, the first of which brought up his fifty off 41 balls. Shadab struck again on the last ball of the over, removing Sherfane Rutherford for a three-ball duck to leave MI Emirates at 149/4. Pooran then took over at the death. He hit a four and two sixes off Payne in a 19-run final over and finished unbeaten on 89 off 57 balls with three fours and eight sixes as MI Emirates posted 186/4.

Chasing 187, Fakhar Zaman (42 off 29) and Babar Azam (11 off 13) gave the Desert Vipers a steady start, till Zahoor Khan bowled Babar in the sixth over to end their 45-run opening stand. Rashid Khan then had Fakhar stumped off the last ball of the eighth to leave the Vipers at 62/2. Andries Gous (35 off 27) and Shimron Hetmyer (25 off 17) then brought the Vipers back into the chase with a 57-run stand off 37 balls. They took 15 off Rashid's 12th over, including two sixes, and 13 off the 14th. Chris Jordan turned the game on its head in the 15th over. He removed Gous and skipper Shadab Khan off the first two balls, before Hetmyer was caught as the Vipers lost three wickets for one run. Joe Clarke (8 off 5) and Tom Curran (14 off 9) were bowled by Rashid in the 17th to leave the Vipers at 142/7, needing 45 off 18 balls. Vriitya Aravind (25 off 12) kept his team alive with a six in the 18th, and they needed 20 off the final over from Zahoor. Aravind hit the first ball for four but was caught by Kieron Pollard off the next. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5* off 2) hit a four, and with 11 needed off the last two balls, Khuzaima Tanveer (14* off 5) launched a six and then hit a four off the final ball. That tied the scores at 186 and sent the match to a Super Over.

In the Super Over, Jordan bowled Hetmyer for a first-ball duck and gave away just three runs before Tom Curran's four off the last ball took the Vipers to 7/1. Khuzaima was just as impressive with the ball, conceding three runs off his first five deliveries. He also had Sherfane Rutherford caught, leaving MI Emirates needing five off the last ball. Pooran walked out and hit a full toss for six to seal the win.

Player of the Match, MI Emirates' Nicholas Pooran said, "Today was a tough one for me personally. My intensity was a bit low, and I could have started my innings with more intent. Kusal was brilliant in putting the pressure back on the bowlers. He hit a boundary almost every over and played incredibly. In the Super Over, the bowler gave me a full toss, and thankfully I could put it away, which was unlucky for him. Both teams played incredibly well today, and we're really happy to get the two points."

Desert Vipers skipper Shadab Khan said, "These are the kind of games the crowd and fans enjoy. In patches, we are playing so well, but we have to play consistently across the full 40 overs. It was amazing to see local players like Vriitya (Aravind) and Khuzaima (Tanveer) perform in pressure situations. There's still so much left in the tournament, and we're one win away from getting the momentum and putting everything back on the right track."

Brief Scores: MI Emirates 186/4 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 89*, Kusal Perera 76, Muhammad Waseem 6, Tom Curran 1 for 24, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1 for 24) vs Desert Vipers 186/8 in 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 42, Andries Gous 35, Shimron Hetmyer 25, Chris Jordan 3 for 21, Rashid Khan 3 for 25) Super Over: Desert Vipers 7/1 (Tom Curran 6*, Shadab Khan 1*, Chris Jordan 1 for 7) vs MI Emirates 9/1 (Nicholas Pooran 6*, Kieron Pollard 2*, Khuzaima Tanveer 1 for 9) Player of the Match: Nicholas Pooran. (ANI)