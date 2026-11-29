Nicholas Pooran led MI Emirates to a Super Over victory over Desert Vipers with a match-winning six. During the innings, he became the leading run-scorer in ILT20 history, now amassing 1,463 runs across his tournament career.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 29 (ANI): West Indian power hitter Nicholas Pooran reflected that he had visualised the final ball of the Super Over before hitting the six that gave MI Emirates victory over Desert Vipers, ending a day on which he also became the leading run-scorer in ILT20 history. "I kind of visualised that last ball. Obviously, he gave me a full toss, but I still had to put it away. I'm just really happy that we could get the win. Today was my day, and I'm really grateful for it, " Pooran reflected.

Pooran passed Alex Hales' tally of 1,405 runs during an unbeaten 89 off 57 balls at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday, his highest score in the league. He now has 1,463 runs from 43 innings, at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 144.13, with nine half-centuries and 94 sixes, the most by any batter in the tournament's history. The win took MI Emirates to the top of the table, with six points from four matches, while Pooran is now at the summit of the Green Belt standings as well, with 186 runs to his name.

Reflecting on the record, he said: "I've had the opportunity to play this league from its inception, and I'm happy that my performances can speak for themselves. I've only played for MI Emirates in this tournament, so I'm really happy that I've been consistent and could keep contributing to the team's success."

UAE players stood out on both sides. Desert Vipers' Vriitya Aravind hit 25 off 12 balls, and Khuzaima Tanveer made an unbeaten 14 off five as the pair helped force the tie. Khuzaima, who leads the Blue Belt standings for the best UAE player, then bowled the Super Over and removed Sherfane Rutherford, leaving MI Emirates needing three off the final ball.

Pooran praised the growth of the league's local talent: "The league is growing, and the local players are getting better. You saw Vriitya Aravind today, and you've seen Zahoor and Waseem – these guys are turning into really good T20 cricketers. We're happy to be part of their development, and the league's development as well."

On MI Emirates' chances of a second title, he added: "Obviously, that's the end goal, but it's a long way. We have a lot of games still to play, and the tournament changes fast, so hopefully we can stay humble as a group and continue to put the hard work in." (ANI)