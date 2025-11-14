Portugal’s World Cup 2026 qualification hopes are in jeopardy after a 2-0 loss to Ireland, with Cristiano Ronaldo receiving his first-ever international red card. Ronaldo will miss the final qualifier against Armenia, which is a must win.

FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal's path to the 2026 World Cup hit a significant roadblock on Thursday, November 13 as they fell 2-0 to Ireland in Dublin, with captain Cristiano Ronaldo receiving his first-ever red card in international football. The defeat leaves Portugal's qualification hopes hanging by a thread heading into their final match against Armenia on Sunday, a game Ronaldo will now miss due to suspension. He will also miss the country's first World Cup fixture if Portugal defeats Armenia and makes it to the grand tournament.The 40-year-old superstar's frustration boiled over in the second half with his team trailing by two goals. Ronaldo elbowed Ireland defender Dara O'Shea in the back while being marked in the penalty area, leading to his dismissal.



Prior to the match, Ronaldo had accused Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson of attempting to influence the officials, suggesting the coach had pressured the referee not to be swayed by the Portuguese captain's star power. Hallgrimsson dismissed the accusation after the final whistle, "He complimented me with putting pressure on the referee but listen, it had nothing to do with me, it was his action on the pitch that cost him a red card. It had nothing to do with me unless I got into his head." The Icelandic manager also delivered a measured criticism and said that it was a just a moment of a little silliness.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez came to Ronaldo's defense, arguing the veteran striker was subjected to persistent physical contact in the box. "It's difficult for a player like Cristiano to be in the penalty area," Martinez explained. "He had constant contact with the defenders, who were grabbing him. There was no violence, he tried to push them away."

The shocking result triggered intense debate across social media platforms, with fans offering sharp commentary on Portugal's struggles and broader questions about international football. One user highlighted the stark contrast between European and South American qualifying competitions, pointing out that Paraguay managed to reach the World Cup despite losing six matches, while Portugal now find themselves in jeopardy after a single defeat.

Roberto Martinez faced particularly harsh criticism, with one observer noting his track record of disappointing results with talented squads. The comment referenced Martinez's tenure with Belgium's celebrated generation of players, questioning why Portugal would hire someone who had allegedly squandered one golden generation to manage another. The debate extended to comparisons between legendary players, with one commenter making a bold claim about Erling Haaland's achievements with Norway, suggesting the young striker's current impact surpasses Ronaldo's entire Portuguese legacy.

Amid the criticism, some voices called for perspective. One user defended both Ronaldo and fellow legend Lionel Messi, noting that this was Ronaldo's first red card in over 200 international appearances and pointing out that even Messi has received two red cards in his career, emphasizing that even the greatest players are human and make mistakes.

