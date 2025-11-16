Thomas Tuchel warns England stars to avoid red cards after Cristiano Ronaldo’s dismissal in Portugal’s loss to Ireland.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has urged his players to avoid unnecessary red cards after Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off during Portugal’s defeat to Ireland. Tuchel stressed the importance of discipline ahead of England’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Albania, warning that rash decisions could cost his team valuable availability.

Speaking to the media, Tuchel explained that he has repeatedly reminded his squad to stay cautious in situations where a dismissal could be avoided. “It is important, I’m aware of it and we will talk about it. No red cards please,” Tuchel said. He added that if players are in doubt, it would be smarter not to commit fouls that risk dismissal. Tuchel emphasized that England must ensure all players remain available for matches, unlike Ronaldo, who will miss Portugal’s next two qualifiers.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s suspension comes at a crucial time for Portugal. The UEFA Nations League winners face Armenia in their final qualifier, needing at least a draw to secure direct entry to next summer’s tournament. Ronaldo’s absence is a significant blow, given his influence and experience in high‑pressure fixtures.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez defended his captain after the incident, describing the red card as unfortunate. Martinez argued that the VAR review exaggerated the situation. “It’s difficult for a player like Cristiano, who is in the box. He had two defenders with physical contact. There is no violence. He tries to remove the defender and it was unlucky that the VAR consideration made it look worse,” Martinez said. He highlighted that this was Ronaldo’s first red card for the national team, calling it “incredible.”

The dismissal occurred during Portugal’s 2‑0 loss to Ireland. Ronaldo was penalized for elbowing defender Dara O’Shea inside the box. Initially shown a yellow card by the referee, the decision was upgraded to red after VAR intervention. The incident left Portugal with ten men as they attempted to overturn the deficit, but Ireland held firm to secure victory.