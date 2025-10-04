The All India Senior Men's Selection Committee has announced India's squad for the Australia tour, appointing Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain and Shreyas Iyer as his deputy. Also, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remains in the squad.

The All India Senior Men's Selection Committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, has unveiled India's squad for the upcoming Australian tour, marking a significant shift in the team's ODI leadership structure. The announcement brings major changes to the 50-over format as the selectors position themselves strategically with the ODI World Cup approaching in the next two years.

In a notable leadership transition, Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new ODI captain for the Australia tour, with Shreyas Iyer stepping up as his vice-captain. This decision represents a changing of the guard, as Rohit Sharma relinquishes his captaincy role, though he remains an integral part of the squad alongside Virat Kohli.

Selection Strategy

The BCCI's selection strategy appears focused on building a team structure that can evolve and mature ahead of the next ODI World Cup. By entrusting the captaincy to the younger Gill while retaining the experience of established stars like Rohit and Kohli, the committee seems to be balancing leadership development.

The 15-member ODI squad showcases a blend of seasoned performers and emerging talent. KL Rahul continues as the primary wicket-keeper, while Dhruv Jurel provides backup behind the stumps. The batting unit features explosive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal alongside the core of Rohit, Kohli, and Gill, with Shreyas Iyer adding middle-order stability.

The bowling attack combines pace and spin options, with Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna handling the fast-bowling duties, supported by the promising Harshit Rana. The spin department features the experienced Kuldeep Yadav alongside the versatile all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. Nitish Kumar Reddy adds another all-round dimension to the squad. A notable exclusion is that of Sanju Samson, who performed well in the last outing with the ODI side.

This selection reflects India's forward-thinking approach as they begin preparations for future challenges while maintaining competitive strength for the immediate tour ahead.

India's ODI squad for Australia tour

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal.