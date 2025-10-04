India and Pakistan clash in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, with India aiming to steady their middle order and leverage a strong bowling attack, while Pakistan seeks to bounce back from defeat and challenge India’s unbeaten ODI record against them.

Team India and Pakistan are set to face off in the much-anticipated clash of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. This will be the first face-off between two arch-rivals since their group stage clash in the T20 World Cup last year.

The upcoming clash between India and Pakistan is expected to grab the cricketing world not only because of their rivalry but also because of the heightened tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack. The two-arch rivals faced off four times in the prestigious event, with Team India winning on all four occasions.

With India and Pakistan set to renew their rivalry at the prestigious tournament, all eyes will be on whether the Women in Green can break the Women in Blue’s winning streak or if Team India maintains their flawless record against Pakistan in the World Cups.

India’s Middle Order Woes, Bowling Remains Crucial

Team India will be high on confidence after kick-starting their campaign with a 59-run dominant victory over Sri Lanka in the tournament opener. However, the Women in Blue have to fix their middle-order issue. In the opening match against Sri Lanka, India saw their batting collapse from 120/3 to 124/6, losing three wickets in just 4 runs before Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma rescued the hosts from a shambolic situation.

This collapse was reminiscent of India’s middle-order encounters, especially the 2017 ODI World Cup Final against England, where they faltered under pressure. Team India will have to bring stability in the middle order to avoid another collapse against Pakistan.

Moreover, top-order batters’ form, including Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, and Harmanpreet Kaur, is crucial to setting a strong platform and easing the pressure on the middle order against Pakistan.

India’s bowling is expected to play a pivotal role in the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan as they look to take early wickets and put pressure on the opposition’s batting line-up. In the opening match against Sri Lanka, the bowling attack, led by Deepti Sharma, impressed with disciplined lines and crucial breakthroughs, bundling the co-host for 211. India’s bowling was far more crucial than batting as it helped the side secure a 59-run win.

The bowling attack consists of Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, and Amanjot Kaur are expected to expected to spearhead India’s defense, keeping the opposition under control, and creating early breakthroughs against Pakistan.

A Lot to Prove after Defeat against Bangladesh

While heading into the clash against Team India, Pakistan will carry their confidence bruised after a heavy defeat against Bangladesh. In the opening match of their Women’s World Cup 2025, the Women in Green, led by Fatima Sana, struggled with the bat, bundling out for 129, and Bangladesh chased down the 130-run target comfortably.

Their shambolic batting display exposed cracks in Pakistan’s line-up, especially the top and middle order. Rameem Shamim (23) and skipper Fatima Sana (22)’s crucial innings helped Pakistan go past the 100-run mark amid the collapse, but the lack of substantial partnerships in the middle and lower order highlighted their vulnerability against disciplined bowling.

If Pakistan batters continue to struggle for consistency, the Indian bowling attack will likely exploit the pressure and take early wickets in order to keep the opposition under control.

Pakistan’s bowling was moderate against Bangladesh as they failed to put pressure on the opposition despite reducing them to 35/2 in 12 overs. The fielding was not up to mark as they conceded several crucial boundaries that tilted the game in Bangladesh’s favour. Skipper Fatima Sana, Daina Baig, and Sadiq Iqbal were unable to make breakthroughs at key moments, allowing Bangladesh batters, especially Rubya Haider, Nigara Sultana, and Sobhana Mostary, to settle in and build crucial partnerships.

Pakistan bowlers will face India’s strong batting line-up, which is in formidable form, and likely to struggle to contain the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, and Deepti Sharma if India get a good start.

Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

Team India and Pakistan are set to meet for the 12th time in the history of Women’s ODIs. In the last 11 matches, the Women in Blue emerged victorious on every occasion, underlining their dominance over their arch-rivals. In the Women’s ODI World Cups, the two locked horns four times, with Team India winning in every match, maintaining a perfect record in the marquee event.

The last time India and Pakistan met in the Women’s ODI World Cup was in 2022, where the Women in Blue defeated the arch-rivals by 107 runs at Seddon Park in Hamilton, a result that extended India’s unbeaten run in the tournament.

Prediction

India and Pakistan are set to face off for the 12th time in ODIs and the 5th time in the Women’s ODI World Cup. The clash between two arch-rivals is expected to grab the attention of the cricketing world, as their rivalry goes beyond the boundary, carrying decades of history, passion, and high-pressure encounters that make every India-Pakistan match watched by millions.

In the upcoming clash, India and Pakistan will look to rewrite contrasting narratives, with the Women in Blue aiming to extend their dominance, while the Women in Green seek a historic first-ever win over their arch-rivals. Talking about the match, Harmapreet Kaur-led side is the favourite to win the match, given their superior form, depth in batting and bowling, and an unbeaten head-to-head record against Pakistan in the Women’s ODIs and World Cups.

Having not lost a single match in the last 11 outings against Pakistan, Team India will enter the clash with much confidence and momentum, aiming to continue their unbeaten streak and assert their dominance in the marquee encounter.