Indian skipper Shubman Gill praised Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, calling them the 'backbone' of the batting unit. He spoke about their value and experience ahead of the England ODI series, which marks the start of India's 2027 World Cup preparations.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill highlighted the importance of icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to India's batting unit, calling them the backbone of the team over the past decade. He said their experience, consistency and ability to perform across different conditions make them valuable assets, while also discussing the need to explore combinations and identify players ahead of next year's ODI World Cup in South Africa. Gill was speaking to the reporters on the eve of India's first ODI against England in Birmingham on Monday.

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India will begin their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, with Gill set to lead a star-studded side featuring Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in the England series. "We were speaking about the combinations that could work in South Africa next year, the players who are not in the team at the moment and who could be tried out," Shubman said.

'Rohit, Virat are backbone of Indian batting'

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the backbone of the Indian batting line-up for the past decade, and they remain an integral part of the team. The experience and skill they bring are obviously very valuable. We have seen what they have done over the past decade in different conditions, consistently, across a number of matches and tournaments," Gill added.

India seek fresh start after T20I debacle

India will look to put their disappointing T20I tour behind them when they face England in the opening ODI of the three-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Tuesday. After suffering a 4-0 T20I series defeat, including their heaviest-ever loss in the format, the Men in Blue will aim for a fresh start and an improved showing in the 50-over contest.

England, meanwhile, will head into the ODI series high on confidence after their dominant T20I campaign and will be keen to extend their winning momentum on home soil.

(ANI)