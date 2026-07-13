England's Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont retire from international cricket after India's massive 270-run victory in the one-off Women's Test at Lord's, where Yastika Bhatia scored a historic century for the visitors.

England's veteran women cricketers Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont marked the end of their international careers as India capped a dominant all-round performance with a massive 270-run victory over England in the one-off Women's Test at the iconic Lord's on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While Heather Knight announced her retirement during the Lord's Test, Tammy Beaumont had already announced hers ahead of the match.

Heather Knight's Distinguished Career

Knight made her England debut in 2010. Her retirement brings the curtain down on a distinguished international career as England Women's most-capped player. She represented the national side in 320 matches. Knight has amassed 8,017 international runs, including six centuries. Her maiden T20I hundred, scored in Canberra in 2020, also made her the first England cricketer to register centuries in all three international formats. She led England as captain from 2016 to 2025, captaining the team in 199 matches and guiding them to 134 victories. Her tenure was highlighted by England's triumph in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup, when the team lifted the title at Lord's.

Tammy Beaumont's Remarkable Career

Beaumont, meanwhile, brings the curtain down on a remarkable 17-year international career, widely regarded as one of the finest in women's cricket. The 35-year-old retires as England Women's leading ODI centurion with 12 hundreds and remains one of only two English women to have scored international centuries in all three formats. After giving up wicketkeeping to focus solely on batting, she cemented her place as one of England's most reliable top-order batters.

In 12 Tests, she has made 614 runs in 20 innings at an average of 30.70, with a century and two fifties, with a best score of 208. In 140 ODIs and 130 innings, she has scored 4,738 runs at an average of 40.49, with 12 centuries and 24 fifties. In 109 T20Is, she has made 1,975 runs at an average of 24.08 and a strike rate of 110.08, with a century and 11 fifties.

She was part of the group that received the first England Women's central contracts in 2015. Strong performances at the 2016 ICC Women's T20 World Cup were followed by a breakthrough summer against Pakistan, where she scored 484 runs across the ODI and T20I series and registered her maiden international century. Her career reached new heights in 2017 when she was named 'Player of the Tournament' as England lifted the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on home soil. She made 410 runs in nine innings at an average of 45.55, with a century and a fifty each, topping the run-charts.

Among her many milestones was becoming the first English woman to score a Test double-century when she made 208 against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2023, surpassing an 88-year-old England record in the process.

India Scripts Historic Win at Lord's

Coming to the one-off Test at Lord's, India Women scripted history with a commanding 270-run victory over England in the first-ever Women's Test at the iconic venue. Chasing 457, England were bundled out for 186 on the fourth day, with Deepti Sharma leading the charge with four wickets. The win extended India's impressive red-ball record to seven victories, three draws and one defeat in their last 11 Women's Tests, while also maintaining their unbeaten record in Women's Tests in England.

Yastika Bhatia starred with a historic century, becoming the first woman to score a Test hundred at Lord's, as India declared their second innings at 341/7. Smriti Mandhana scored 70, and Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten on 50. In the first innings, Mandhana (83), Harmanpreet Kaur (58) and Deepti Sharma (57) helped India post 285 before debutant pacer Kranti Gaud's five-wicket haul bundled England out for 170.

England's chase faltered from the outset, with Tammy Beaumont dismissed for a golden duck and Heather Knight falling cheaply. Although Amy Jones and Sophie Ecclestone offered some resistance, the hosts were unable to challenge India's commanding lead. The victory was highlighted by Bhatia's landmark century, Kranti Gaud's maiden five-wicket haul and a dominant all-round performance, while England's veterans Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont bowed out disappointingly. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)