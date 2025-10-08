WWE Crown Jewel 2025 could deliver major shocks, from Brock Lesnar attacking Roman Reigns to the Kabuki Warriors splitting up and The Good Brothers returning for AJ Styles, making this Perth event more than just another overseas show.

The 2025 Crown Jewel event in Perth, Australia, looks like an event that follow the usual pattern for WWE’s international premium live shows - five matches, decent star power, without major storyline consequences.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Yet, if Triple H and the WWE creative team truly wanted to surprise the audience instead of delivering another glorified house show, the talent already booked has all the ingredients for shock twists and career-defining moments. The real question is: will they take the risk?

Here are three bold booking scenarios that could turn Saturday’s Crown Jewel into one of the most talked-about WWE events of the year.

Brock Lesnar Targets Roman Reigns

One of the headline matches sees Roman Reigns face Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. On paper, the outcome seems predictable - Reigns should win comfortably. But with Paul Heyman lurking and his ties to Reed and The Vision, interference is almost guaranteed.

While Reigns can handle most distractions, things change entirely if Brock Lesnar appears in support of Reed. Fresh off dismantling John Cena, Lesnar could be looking for his next marquee feud. WWE could use this as an opportunity to give Reed a shocking victory in front of his home crowd while simultaneously planting the seeds for another Reigns–Lesnar rivalry.

We’ve seen these two clash before, but both are now at different points in their careers. With their reputations as main roster heavyweights and box-office draws, this surprise attack would be a perfect setup for a blockbuster program heading into year’s end.

Kabuki Warriors Break Apart

Another intriguing match pairs Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky against The Kabuki Warriors - Asuka and Kairi Sane. Ripley’s homecoming alone suggests the momentum may be in her team’s favor, but there’s a bigger internal storyline brewing.

Asuka has been increasingly disrespectful toward Sane, creating tension between the two. During the match, Asuka’s aggression toward Sky will go too far, prompting Sane to finally push back. This confrontation could see Sane suffer a brutal attack from her partner - only for The Pirate Princess to retaliate mid-match, laying out Asuka and helping Ripley and Sky secure the win.

This implosion would set up a deeply personal feud between Asuka and Sane, one with the potential to headline future events given their history, charisma, and fan following.

The Good Brothers Make a Shock Return

As part of his retirement tour, John Cena faces AJ Styles at Crown Jewel, reigniting one of the most celebrated rivalries in recent WWE history. Their battles from 2016–17 remain classics thanks to their in-ring chemistry and compelling storylines.

A key part of that rivalry was the catchphrase “Beat Up John Cena” and the involvement of The Good Brothers - Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. Even though Gallows and Anderson were released from WWE earlier this year, bringing them back for a one-night-only assist would be an unforgettable moment for fans.

If WWE plays its cards right, this could even lead to a longer-term return, keeping The Good Brothers aligned with Styles until his eventual retirement. It would not only enhance the Cena–Styles match but also breathe new life into the “Phenomenal” era.

With the right creative risks, Crown Jewel could move from “another overseas showcase” to a pivotal night packed with twists, reunions, and heel turns - the kind of event that keeps fans talking long after the lights go down in Perth.