Kolkata’s 70‑foot Messi statue draws crowds, sparks outrage and memes, with critics urging focus on Indian football development.

A towering 70‑foot iron statue of Lionel Messi has been unveiled at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata. Depicting the Argentine legend holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, the installation has quickly become a local attraction, drawing crowds eager to see the tribute.

However, the monument has also ignited sharp criticism online. Many football fans and social media users questioned the rationale behind dedicating such a massive structure to a foreign player in a country still struggling to establish itself on the global football stage. Critics argued that the significant resources spent on the statue could have been better directed toward grassroots development, infrastructure, or nurturing young Indian talent.

Several posts highlighted the irony of celebrating Messi in India while the national team continues to face challenges in qualifying for major tournaments. Others described the tribute as misplaced, suggesting that idolizing an international star over homegrown icons undermines efforts to build a stronger domestic football culture.

While some acknowledged Messi’s legendary status and global appeal, they emphasized that respect for his achievements should not overshadow the need to invest in local players. The sentiment that “heroes should be built at home first” was echoed across platforms, with many insisting that the funds could have transformed opportunities for aspiring footballers.

