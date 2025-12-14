Mohammad Kaif believes Suryakumar Yadav's poor T20I form is a greater concern for India than Shubman Gill's ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. He highlighted that as a designated captain, Suryakumar is not easily replaceable like an opener.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has said that Suryakumar Yadav's form is a bigger concern for the Men in Blue than Shubman Gill's ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will begin on February 7, 2026, and run through the final on March 8. India and Sri Lanka will co-host the 20-team tournament across 29 days and eight venues (five in India and three in Sri Lanka).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A dip in T20I form

Yadav's form has dipped sharply in T20I cricket. The India T20I captain has scored 201 runs in 19 matches this year, according to ESPNcricinfo. Suryakumar is yet to score a fifty this year in T20Is. The right-handed batter has averaged 14.35 and a strike rate of 126.41.

Gill, on the other hand, is also having a dismal year in T20I cricket. The right-handed batter has made 263 runs in 14 matches this year in the shortest format, according to ESPNcricinfo. Gill is yet to score a fifty. He averages 23.90 and a strike rate of 142.93.

Kaif's bigger concern for India

With both batters struggling in T20I cricket this year, Mohammad Kaif feels that India should be more worried about Surya's form rather than Gill's, as a designated captain couldn't be replaced. "With T20 World Cup round the corner, Surya's form is a bigger concern for India's than Gill's. India has many opening options but a designated captain can't be replaced," the former Indian cricketer wrote on X.

India vs South Africa T20I series update

Meanwhile, South Africa defeated India by 51 runs in the second T20I, levelling the five-match series 1-1 on December 11. Chasing 214, India's innings ended at 162 runs, giving South Africa a commanding win.

Earlier, the Men in Blue thrashed the Proteas by 101 runs in the opening fixture after the visitors were bundled out for just 74 runs while chasing a 175-run target. (ANI)