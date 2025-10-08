5 Male WWE Superstars Becky Lynch Has Physically Attacked On TV
Becky Lynch isn’t afraid to throw hands. These five male WWE stars have all been on the receiving end.
Triple H Got Slapped in Front of a Roaring Crowd
On the February 5, 2019, episode of SmackDown, Becky Lynch was suspended for refusing a medical check-up ahead of WrestleMania 35. After Charlotte Flair mocked her in the ring, Lynch stormed through the crowd and confronted The Queen. Triple H came out to intervene, but Lynch slapped him across the face after a tense exchange. The crowd erupted, chanting “One more time!” as she exited.
CM Punk Took a Low Blow at Clash in Paris
During the Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris 2025, Becky Lynch interfered and hit CM Punk with a low blow. This allowed Seth Rollins to deliver a stomp on a steel chair and win the match. Lynch didn’t stop there, she slapped Punk repeatedly on RAW and SmackDown before AJ Lee returned to confront her.
Dominik Mysterio Got Dropped During a Heated Segment
On March 25, 2024, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were promoting Ripley’s WrestleMania XL match against Lynch. After a verbal showdown, Lynch punched Dominik, sparking a brawl with Ripley. Officials had to intervene as Lynch continued her attack on both stars, showing she wasn’t backing down from anyone.
Baron Corbin Faced Lynch and The Rock Together
Becky Lynch opened SmackDown on October 4, 2019, with a promo, only to be interrupted by Baron Corbin. After trading verbal shots, The Rock joined Lynch in the ring. Together, they attacked Corbin, with Lynch landing blows before The People’s Champion finished the job. The segment remains one of the most memorable SmackDown openings.
Mike Kanellis Tapped Out to the Dis-Arm-Her
On the July 1, 2019, episode of RAW, Becky Lynch teamed with Seth Rollins against Mike and Maria Kanellis. After Maria revealed she was pregnant mid-match, Lynch turned her attention to Mike. She tossed him into the ring and locked in the Dis-Arm-Her, forcing a submission and securing the win.