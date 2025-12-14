Image Credit : Getty

Australian skipper Pat Cummins is all set to make a comeback in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes series at the Adelaide Oval. Cummins was ruled out of the first two Ashes Tests as he could not gain complete match fitness after recovering from a back injury. In Cummins’ absence, Steve Smith led Australia in Perth and Brisbane Tests, which the hosts won convincingly, giving Australia a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Pat Cummins’ return is not only a major boost to the pace bowling attack, but also a big relief for the team as Josh Hazlewood’s unavailability for the remainder of the series due to Achilles injury has left Australia without one of its senior quicks, forcing them to reshuffle their bowling plans for the remaining Ashes Tests. Cummins is expected to lead the pace bowling attack, with Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.