5 Popular WWE Women Who May Have Stepped Away From Wrestling For Good in 2025
These five WWE women have drifted from the ring in 2025. Some retired, others simply moved on quietly.
Sonya Deville Has Officially Retired From Wrestling
Earlier this year, WWE chose not to renew Sonya Deville’s contract, ending her decade-long run with the company. Deville later confirmed her retirement from professional wrestling, stating she wants to focus on future goals outside the squared circle. With her exit now official, a return seems unlikely.
Mandy Rose Is Thriving Outside WWE
Mandy Rose left WWE in 2022 while riding a wave of momentum as NXT Women’s Champion. Since then, she’s built a successful career outside wrestling, earning millions without taking bumps or traveling constantly. With her current lifestyle and success, Rose may never feel the need to return to the ring.
Trish Stratus May Have Closed Her Career With One Last Match
Trish Stratus competed earlier this year at the Evolution Premium Live Event against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship. Though she lost, the emotional response from fans and her absence since then suggest it may have been her final match. Having achieved everything in her career, Stratus might be done for good.
Carmella Is Focused on Family Life
Carmella’s 12-year WWE run ended earlier this year. She’s currently preparing to welcome her second child and has shifted her focus to family. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion may continue her podcasting journey, following the path of Brie and Nikki Bella, rather than returning to in-ring action.
Lita Hasn’t Been Seen Since WrestleMania 39
Lita’s last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 39 in a six-woman tag match alongside Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Since then, she’s been absent from programming, and there’s no indication of a return. With her legacy firmly cemented, Lita may have quietly stepped away from wrestling for good.