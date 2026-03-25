Jamie Smith stands out as one of the most destructive batters available. The English youngster’s omission from the mega auction surprised many, given his ability to attack all types of bowling. Since last year, he has maintained a strike rate of 179 while averaging 28 in the shorter format.

Smith could provide the aggressive edge alongside Rahul, but Delhi may hesitate after recent disappointments with English recruits. Having been stung twice before, the franchise might be cautious about investing in another.